VITL Lawsuit Alleges Analysts Allegedly Misled by ERP Claims - Vital Farms, Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Analysts Allegedly Misled by ERP Claims: SueWallSt

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on VITL

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) securities of a pending securities class action. THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Vital Farms securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Vital Farms shares fell $2.68 per share, or 10.8%, closing at $22.11 on February 26, 2026, after the Company reported FY 2025 revenue of $759.4 million against its own raised guidance of at least $775 million and EPS of $0.35 versus a $0.39 consensus. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 26, 2026.

How Sell-Side Expectations Were Built on Alleged Misrepresentations

Jefferies analyst Scott Marks pressed management directly during the February 26, 2026 earnings call, asking executives to quantify the actual impact of the ERP switchover on shelf space and order patterns. The question itself revealed the gap between what Wall Street had been told throughout 2025 and what was now apparent: the Company's repeated assurances that its digital transformation was "on track" and that any production slowdown "had no impact on our guidance" had shaped analyst models and consensus estimates throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit contends.

Analysts covering Vital Farms built their revenue and earnings projections on management's repeated guidance raises. The Company lifted its FY 2025 net revenue target from $740 million in February 2025 to $770 million in August 2025 and then to $775 million in November 2025. Each increase reinforced sell-side confidence that operations were performing ahead of plan.

The Consensus Gap by the Numbers

FY 2025 final guidance: at least $775 million in net revenue

Actual FY 2025 revenue: $759.4 million, a shortfall of over $15.5 million

Reported EPS: $0.35 versus consensus EPS of $0.39, a $0.04 miss

November 4, 2025: Management stated the ERP slowdown was "always part of our plan" with "no impact on our guidance," then raised guidance to $775 million

February 26, 2026: Management admitted it was "still recapturing shelf space" lost during ERP disruptions, and that "volume growth so far is lagging our initial expectations"

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for VITL Investors

When corporate guidance is the primary input for sell-side models, any alleged distortion in that guidance cascades directly into analyst price targets and ratings. The lawsuit asserts that Vital Farms' repeated claims that ERP implementation risks were contained caused analyst consensus to remain elevated through the Class Period, keeping the stock price artificially inflated. Once the February 2026 disclosure revealed that shipment disruptions had caused lasting shelf space losses, the market repriced the shares sharply.

Join the Vital Farms recovery action or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The gap between Vital Farms' November 2025 assurances and its February 2026 admissions raises serious questions about the accuracy of information provided to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: How much did VITL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 10.8%, a decline of $2.68 per share, after the Company disclosed that FY 2025 revenue missed its own guidance and that it was still recapturing shelf space lost during ERP disruptions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VITL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Vital Farms made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress and impact of its ERP system implementation, including claims that production slowdowns were planned and had no impact on guidance, while the Company was losing critical retail shelf space. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com