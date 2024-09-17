Vitria Announces Accelerating Customer Adoption of its Highly Scalable AIOps Platform

Expertise in AI/ML and GenAI play key role in 60% improvement in service availability, 80% reduction in time to resolve service degradation issues, and 92% of incidents detected prior to customer impact.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitria Technology, the developer of VIA AIOps, an agile AI platform for operational intelligence at massive scale, today announced increasing demand and customer adoption.

AIOps (Artificial intelligence for IT operations) uses AI and Big Data to automate the identification and resolution of common IT operational issues. In a world where organizations must innovate while also reducing budgets, and with 95% of new digital workloads deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025, there's increasing demand for advanced observability and analytics. According to Research Nester, the AIOPs market was valued at $56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.78 trillion by the end of 2036 expanding at approximately 38.3 CAGR during the forecast period (2024 – 2036).

Over the past 12 months, Vitria's AIOps Platform helped its customers achieve 60% overall improvement in service availability, 80% reduction in time to resolve service issues, and 92% of incidents detected prior to customer impact.

Vitria attributes its increasing expertise with AI/ML and GenAI, as well as its long-standing expertise in data processing, automation, decision-making, scalability, proactive problem-solving, and integration, to improving service assurance for its customers in key areas:

Enhanced Anomaly Detection : Improving detection of anomalies by analyzing large datasets and identifying patterns that may indicate potential issues, reducing false positives and negatives.

: Improving detection of anomalies by analyzing large datasets and identifying patterns that may indicate potential issues, reducing false positives and negatives. Advanced Predictive Analytics : More accurately predicting future incidents and performance issues by analyzing historical data and generating predictive models, allowing IT teams to take proactive measures.

: More accurately predicting future incidents and performance issues by analyzing historical data and generating predictive models, allowing IT teams to take proactive measures. Automated Root Cause Analysis : With its ability to process and interpret vast amounts of data, Vitria VIA AIOps quickly identifies the root causes of issues, significantly reducing the time needed for problem resolution.

: With its ability to process and interpret vast amounts of data, Vitria VIA AIOps quickly identifies the root causes of issues, significantly reducing the time needed for problem resolution. Likely Fix Determinations : Vitria's Natural Language Processing (NLP) and GenAI capabilities analyze and interpret unstructured data from logs, tickets, and documentation to rapidly determine the most likely resolutions for detected incidents, significantly reducing the Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR).

: Vitria's Natural Language Processing (NLP) and GenAI capabilities analyze and interpret unstructured data from logs, tickets, and documentation to rapidly determine the most likely resolutions for detected incidents, significantly reducing the Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR). Intelligent Automation : VIA AIOps is automating routine and complex remediation tasks, such as system configurations, updates, and incident responses, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of human error.

: VIA AIOps is automating routine and complex remediation tasks, such as system configurations, updates, and incident responses, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of human error. Scalability and Flexibility : VIA AIOps scales to handle the increasing volume and complexity of data in modern IT environments, providing flexible solutions that can adapt to changing requirements.

: VIA AIOps scales to handle the increasing volume and complexity of data in modern IT environments, providing flexible solutions that can adapt to changing requirements. Adaptive Learning : Vitria's AI/ML models continuously learn and adapt from new data, improving their accuracy and effectiveness over time. This capability is crucial for keeping up with the dynamic nature of IT environments.

: Vitria's AI/ML models continuously learn and adapt from new data, improving their accuracy and effectiveness over time. This capability is crucial for keeping up with the dynamic nature of IT environments. Enhanced Decision Support : By generating actionable insights and recommendations, VIA AIOps supports IT teams in making better-informed decisions, optimizing resource allocation, and improving overall operational efficiency.

: By generating actionable insights and recommendations, VIA AIOps supports IT teams in making better-informed decisions, optimizing resource allocation, and improving overall operational efficiency. User Experience Improvements : By predicting and preventing issues before they impact end-users, VIA AIOps helps maintain higher levels of service availability and performance, leading to improved user satisfaction.

: By predicting and preventing issues before they impact end-users, VIA AIOps helps maintain higher levels of service availability and performance, leading to improved user satisfaction. Integration with Existing Systems: VIA AIOps can be easily integrated with existing tools,platforms and workflows, reducing cost of ownership, enhancing their capabilities and providing a more comprehensive approach to IT operations management.

According to Forrester, for business leaders, AIOps offers significant opportunities to decrease cost and risk by optimizing IT resources and regaining IT teams' time. Critically, it improves operational insights; 52.4% of respondents in a recent industry survey cite improved IT/business alignment as a top benefit of AIOps, and 46% point to improved business process efficiency by contextualizing and enhancing human judgement with AI-enriched actionable information.

"The integration of generative AI into AIOps offers new opportunities to improve detection, root-cause analysis and response to network issues," said Charlotte Patrick, industry analyst and thought leader. "Vitria's generative AI capabilities are demonstrating the scale of the benefits that it can bring, with their clients reporting some significant reduction in workload as they move away from manual problem detection and the need to create rules-based root-cause analysis."

Hear more from Ms. Patrick in a recent webinar that examines the financial needs for telecommunications firms implementing AIOps backed by new research.

"Vitria customers recognize the business value of generative AI and are harnessing its transformative power to become more proactive and efficient and to fuel improved service availability and customer experience," said Dr. Dale Skeen, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Vitria Technology. "GenAI continues to expand Vitria's ability to deliver operational efficiency and clearly quantifiable ROI. At Vitria, we are committed to maximizing the benefits of AI/ML and GenAI to support organizations to drive business imperatives such as digital transformation, automation, and improved customer experience."

About VIA AIOps

VIA AIOps delivers the process automation capabilities needed to transform operations and markedly lower costs. VIA's real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning provide the intelligent automation required to achieve a new service assurance operating model and a new way of working. This new operational model significantly reduces cost, enables a superior customer experience, and provides augmented intelligence to support a leaner, more efficient, and effective operational staff.

