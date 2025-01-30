Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report, 2024: A strong finish to the year
News provided byVitrolife AB (publ)
Jan 30, 2025, 02:43 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter
- Sales of SEK 959 (904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +10% in EMEA, +9% in Americas and -2% in APAC.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +9% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 61.1% (56.9).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 337 (294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 268 million (171).
- Net income was SEK 139 (-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 1.03 (-30.86) and after dilution of SEK 1.02 (-30.86).
- Helena Wennerström was appointed acting CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 3 December 2024.
Full year
- Sales of SEK 3,609 (3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +7% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and +5% in APAC.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +16% in Technologies and -5% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 59.3% (56.3).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 1,225 (1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 907 million (757).
- Net income was SEK 514 (-3,851) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 3.79 (-28.44) and after dilution of SEK 3.78 (-28.44).
Dividend
- The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (135) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share.
Gothenburg, January 30, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor,
CEO
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 30-01-2025 08:00 CET.
Contact:
Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/fourth-quarter-and-full-year-report--2024--a-strong-finish-to-the-year,c4098077
The following files are available for download:
|
Interim report Q4, 2024: A strong finish to the year
SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article