Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report, 2024: A strong finish to the year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter

Sales of SEK 959 (904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.

(904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK. Sales per region, in local currencies was +10% in EMEA, +9% in Americas and -2% in APAC.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +9% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 61.1% (56.9).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 337 (294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5).

(294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 268 million (171).

(171). Net income was SEK 139 (-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 1.03 (-30.86) and after dilution of SEK 1.02 (-30.86).

(-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of (-30.86) and after dilution of (-30.86). Helena Wennerström was appointed acting CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 3 December 2024 .

Full year

Sales of SEK 3,609 (3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK.

(3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK. Sales per region, in local currencies was +7% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and +5% in APAC.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +16% in Technologies and -5% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 59.3% (56.3).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 1,225 (1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3).

(1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 907 million (757).

(757). Net income was SEK 514 (-3,851) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 3.79 (-28.44) and after dilution of SEK 3.78 (-28.44).

Dividend

The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (135) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share.

Gothenburg, January 30, 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor,

CEO

