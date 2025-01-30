Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report, 2024: A strong finish to the year

News provided by

Vitrolife AB (publ)

Jan 30, 2025, 02:43 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter            

  • Sales of SEK 959 (904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.           
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +10% in EMEA, +9% in Americas and -2% in APAC.           
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +9% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.           
  • Gross margin increased to 61.1% (56.9).           
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 337 (294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5).          
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 268 million (171).           
  • Net income was SEK 139 (-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 1.03 (-30.86) and after dilution of SEK 1.02 (-30.86).           
  • Helena Wennerström was appointed acting CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 3 December 2024.

Full year            

  • Sales of SEK 3,609 (3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK.           
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +7% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and +5% in APAC.           
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +16% in Technologies and -5% in Genetics.           
  • Gross margin increased to 59.3% (56.3).           
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 1,225 (1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3).           
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 907 million (757).           
  • Net income was SEK 514 (-3,851) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 3.79 (-28.44) and after dilution of SEK 3.78 (-28.44).

Dividend           

  • The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (135) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share.

Gothenburg, January 30, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor,
CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 30-01-2025 08:00 CET.

Contact: 
Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/fourth-quarter-and-full-year-report--2024--a-strong-finish-to-the-year,c4098077

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4098077/3235667.pdf

Interim report Q4, 2024: A strong finish to the year

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Conference call full year report 2024: Vitrolife AB (publ)

Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the fourth quarter and full year report 2024. The presentation...

Patrik Tolf steps down as CFO of the Vitrolife Group - Helena Wennerström appointed acting CFO

Vitrolife AB (publ) announces today that Patrik Tolf will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons. Helena Wennerström...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics