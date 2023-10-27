Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q3, 2023: Profitable growth globally despite headwind in the U.S.

News provided by

Vitrolife AB (publ)

27 Oct, 2023, 02:50 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 

  • Sales of SEK 848 (798) million, an increase of 6%, or 7% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 2% and excluding discontinued business 3%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 5% in APAC and 14% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 8%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 8% in Consumables and 14% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 5%.
  • Gross margin increased to 55.7% (53.6).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 287 (276) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.9% (34.5). The EBITDA is stronger given the non-recurring income for the quarter last year.
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 214 million (200).
  • Net income increased to SEK 122 (108) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.90 (0.80).         

First nine months

  • Sales of SEK 2,607 (2,379) million, an increase of 10%, or 11% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business 5%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 15% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 3%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 12% in Consumables and 4% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 1%.
  • Gross margin increased to 56.1% (55.3).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 842 (777) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was SEK 868 (777) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.3% (32.6).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 586 million (470).
  • Net income increased SEK 328 (321) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.42 (2.36).

Gothenburg, October 27, 2023
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 27-10-2023 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

