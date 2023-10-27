Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q3, 2023: Profitable growth globally despite headwind in the U.S.
Third quarter
- Sales of SEK 848 (798) million, an increase of 6%, or 7% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 2% and excluding discontinued business 3%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 5% in APAC and 14% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 8%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 8% in Consumables and 14% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 5%.
- Gross margin increased to 55.7% (53.6).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 287 (276) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.9% (34.5). The EBITDA is stronger given the non-recurring income for the quarter last year.
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 214 million (200).
- Net income increased to SEK 122 (108) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.90 (0.80).
First nine months
- Sales of SEK 2,607 (2,379) million, an increase of 10%, or 11% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business 5%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 15% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 3%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 12% in Consumables and 4% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 1%.
- Gross margin increased to 56.1% (55.3).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 842 (777) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was SEK 868 (777) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.3% (32.6).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 586 million (470).
- Net income increased SEK 328 (321) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.42 (2.36).
