Vitrolife AB (publ) announces changes in the Board of Directors

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to plan and as previously announced, Henrik Blomquist will step down as Chairman of the Board of Vitrolife AB (publ) and the Board of Directors has appointed Jón Sigurdsson as the Chairman of the Board with effect from today when Bronwyn Brophy assumes the position as CEO.



The board member Vesa Koskinen, appointed by EQT VIII has at his own request chosen to resign from the Board of Directors of Vitrolife AB (publ). Vesa Koskinen has been a board member since 1 December 2021 and will step down as of today.



"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Vesa Koskinen for his contributions during his time as a board member," says Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board of Vitrolife AB (publ).



After the announced changes, the Board consists of the Chairman of the Board Jón Sigurdsson and the board members Henrik Blomquist, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Lars Holmqvist and Pia Marions. Henrik Blomquist will replace Vesa Koskinen in the Audit Committee.



Gothenburg, 1 August 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

