Vitrolife AB (publ): Fourth quarter and full year report, 2023; continued growth with margin expansions
02 Feb, 2024, 02:17 ET
Fourth quarter
- Sales of SEK 904 (855) million, an increase of 6%. In local currencies the growth was 5%.
- Sales, in local currencies increased by 16% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while sales in Americas decreased by 5%.
- Sales in local currencies increased by 1% in Consumables and 31% in Technologies, while sales in Genetic Services decreased by 2%.
- Gross margin increased to 56.9% (54.2).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 294 (273) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.5% (31.9).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 171 million (166).
- An impairment charge of SEK 4,300 million is reported as other operating expenses.
- Net income was SEK -4,179 (73) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -30.86 (0.55). Excluding the impairment charge, net income increased to SEK 121 million (73), giving earnings per share of SEK 0.89 (0.55).
Full year
- Sales of SEK 3,512 (3,234) million, an increase of 9%, or 10% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business 5%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 16% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while sales in Americas decreased by 3%.
- Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 9% in Consumables and 11% in Technologies, while sales in Genetic Services decreased by 1%.
- Gross margin increased to 56.3% (55.0).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 1,136 (1,050) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.3% (32.5).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 757 million (636).
- An impairment charge of SEK 4,300 million is reported as other operating expenses.
- Net income was SEK -3,851 (394) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK -28.44 (2.91). Excluding the impairment charge, net income was SEK 449 million (394), giving earnings per share of SEK 3.31 (2.91).
Dividend
- The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 135 (115) million, corresponding to SEK 1.00 (0.85) per share. The proposed dividend is based on exclusion of the non-cash impairment charge.
Gothenburg, February 2, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
