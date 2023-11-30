Vitrolife Group to host Capital Markets Day on 12 December 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) today announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day presentation for the investment community on 12 December 2023, 10:00-15:30 CET in Stockholm.

Bronwyn Brophy, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrik Tolf, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by leading experts and practitioners in the reproductive health industry to share their thoughts on the future of infertility care around the world. The Executive Management team will set out the new corporate strategy to drive sustainable, profitable growth capitalising on the mega market trends and leveraging the Vitrolife Group core strengths and capabilities. They will also discuss their plans to bring more much needed innovation to the reproductive health market.

For further detail on the Capital Markets Day, including the agenda and speakers, please visit https://www.vitrolifegroup.com/en/investor-relations/presentations/capital-markets-update-2023. We welcome in-person attendance, where you can also explore the Vitrolife Group marketplace, at Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm, Sweden. Please RSVP by contacting [email protected] no later than 7 December 2023. Access to a live webcast will be available on our website, beginning 15 minutes prior to the start time of the presentation, and a replay will be available following the event.

