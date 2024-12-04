VIU BY HUB ACCELERATES GROWTH IN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION SPACE WITH ACQUISITION OF INSURITAS

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, announced today the acquisition of BIS Management Services, Inc. d.b.a. Insuritas. A leading embedded insurance provider for financial institutions, Insuritas partners with banks and credit unions to bolster their product offerings and enhance the customer journey. The move positions VIU for rapid expansion as it strengthens its roster of financial institution partners and opens its digital platform to new customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"With strong partnerships in the financial institution space, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in VIU by HUB's mission to provide consumers choice and neutrality throughout their purchasing journey," said Bryan Davis, President of VIU. "We are excited to build upon the momentum of Insuritas by combining their expertise with our enhanced digital capabilities and customer experience, empowering financial institutions to drive revenue and improve retention."

Insuritas has strategic partnerships with more than 100 banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Through this acquisition, existing and future banking customers gain access to VIU's team of unbiased advisors and advanced technology capabilities. Insuritas Chief Executive Officer Jeff Chesky joins VIU along with Chief Operating Officer Dave Grimson, Chief Marketing Officer Donna Jermer and members of their team.

"We are thrilled to join forces with VIU by HUB to advance our shared mission of providing a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which customers have the ability to find the right coverage at the right price," said Chesky. "We look forward to leveraging VIU by HUB's strength as an innovative digital insurance marketplace to grow our existing relationships and expand new capabilities within the financial institution space."

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach.

VIU offers fast and seamless quoting from a variety of carriers alongside personalized coverage and advice for home, condo, renters, auto, motorcycle, life, landlord, pet insurance and more. Customers can purchase policies and receive ongoing advice from a team of unbiased experts by phone, online or in VIU's mobile app.

VIU's insurance marketplace can be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as financial institutions and real estate companies.

Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU also seamlessly integrates within the systems of its strategic partners in real estate, finance, and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom.

