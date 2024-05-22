VIU BY HUB LAUNCHES REAL-TIME QUOTES FOR MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AHEAD OF SUMMER RIDING SEASON

Motorcyclists now have access to multiple quotes and expert advice to help them find the right coverage for their unique needs

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced the launch of motorcycle insurance. Customers can now receive digital quotes within minutes alongside expert guidance and advice from a VIU agent to tailor coverage to the specific needs of their ride.

With a thriving culture of motorcycle customization among riders, it's important to work closely with an insurance agent to make sure a policy is in place to recover the cost of not only the bike but aftermarket parts and upgrades, such as performance modifications and technology, in the case of damage or theft.

Motorcycle insurance can also help protect against personal liability and help cover unexpected medical bills in the case of bodily injury. Mopeds, scooters, golf carts, trikes, dirt bikes, ATVs and snowmobiles may also be covered, depending on state requirements.

"With this launch, we are building on our promise to become a one-stop-shop for all personal insurance needs," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "Regardless of the type of protection needed, VIU delivers personalized options and neutral advice to help guide customers through the process with ease."

Underwriters can also leverage VIU as an effective technology to enable a disciplined approach to scale, acquisition and service. And VIU's insurance marketplace can be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as financial institutions and real estate companies.

VIU is available to consumers by phone, online and via a mobile app. In addition to motorcycle insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting from a variety of carriers alongside personalized coverage and advice for home, condo, auto, life, renters, landlord and pet insurance. Customers can also purchase policies and receive ongoing advice from a team of trusted experts.

Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by the largest personal insurance broker, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU also seamlessly integrates within the systems of its strategic partners in real estate, finance, and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom.

