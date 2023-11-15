VIU by HUB Now Offers Landlord Insurance for Rental Properties or Secondary Homes on Its Digital Broker Platform

News provided by

Hub International Limited

15 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

Policy provides property damage protection for individuals owning fewer than five properties

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of landlord insurance to protect investment rental properties and secondary homes. Landlord insurance typically includes two different types of coverage, property damage and liability protection, and offers financial protection from damage caused by fire and storms, lost rental income and personal liability.

Landlord insurance enables individuals owning fewer than five homes to now shop for, compare quotes, and purchase a policy through VIU. This type of policy offers protection for homes that do not qualify for homeowners insurance, such as secondary residences, rental properties or vacant homes undergoing repairs.

"About 70 percent of investment properties in the U.S. are owned by individuals – this represents a huge number of people who are in need of a different insurance solution to protect their rental homes," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "By adding a landlord policy to our roster of products, we further cement VIU's role as a one-stop shop for all personal insurance needs for individuals and allow our partners, particularly those in the property management space, to better serve their customers."

While VIU is available to all consumers, the platform can be easily embedded within the systems of partner businesses and organizations, such as property management companies, enabling them to offer additional value-added services like landlord insurance. Property management companies can provide small-scale clients with the opportunity to protect their investments and receive unbiased advice through a licensed independent broker. This enables them to provide expanded services to their clients while simultaneously creating an alternative revenue opportunity for their business.

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, which is supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice.

In addition to landlord insurance, VIU provides the ability to shop for quotes, compare, purchase and manage policies across home, auto, condo, renters, life and pet insurance. Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACTS: 
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

Media: Shelley Rossetter
Phone: 863-397-8877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

LEADING HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION EXPERT HARRIS PASTIDES JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL AS STRATEGIC INDUSTRY ADVISOR

LEADING HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION EXPERT HARRIS PASTIDES JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL AS STRATEGIC INDUSTRY ADVISOR

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that Harris Pastides has joined as Strategic Industry Advisor. ...
HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES VIOLENT ACTS LIABILITY INSURANCE

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES VIOLENT ACTS LIABILITY INSURANCE

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of Violent ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.