VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH HONEYQUOTE TO PROVIDE FLORIDA HOME AND CONDO OWNERS MORE INSURANCE OPTIONS IN RESPONSE TO MARKET CHALLENGES

Floridians can now compare quotes and purchase coverage from regional carriers that specialize in the state's unique challenges

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with HoneyQuote, a Florida home and condo insurance marketplace. The partnership provides expanded regional carrier options and specialized advice for Floridians seeking personal insurance amidst increasing rates and diminished choice in one of the costliest markets1 in the country.

Obtaining insurance in Florida has become increasingly difficult due to challenges of affordability and availability. In the last five years, Florida insurance premiums have risen more than 2.5 times the national average2. Additionally, Floridians have fewer options available. In recent years, at least six insurers have become insolvent, and more than a dozen others have left the state or stopped writing new business. All of these factors are contributing to the need for more choice and options to support and serve Floridians.

"National carriers have largely pulled out of Florida leaving many homeowners scrambling to find new coverage," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "Through our partnership with HoneyQuote, VIU is doubling down on our commitment to bring innovation to a complex market and help mitigate the insurance protection gap. Floridians need a broker now more than ever to help guide them through their options and provide personalized advice to overcome the immense challenges they face."   

VIU provides customers with the ability to shop for and compare personal insurance coverage options from a variety of carriers. Customers can also purchase policies and receive ongoing advice from a team of trusted experts. In addition to homeowners and condo insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting alongside personalized coverage and advice for auto, renters, landlord, pet and life insurance.

"By joining forces with VIU, backed by leading global insurance broker Hub International, HoneyQuote takes a leap forward in becoming Florida's No.1 insurance marketplace for homeowners insurance. Partnering with VIU, we can now offer a broad suite of personal lines solutions with a seamless experience," exclaimed Freddy Seikaly, CEO of HoneyQuote. "Our collaboration heralds a new era where Floridians can seamlessly navigate insurance options and guidance, thanks to the innovative solutions crafted through this partnership."

Davis added: "This is an example of two innovative insurance brokerages working together to impact a major need for the customers of Florida."

VIU can be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as real estate and property management companies, and is available to consumers by phone, online and via a mobile app. 

Learn more about VIU by HUB here

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About HoneyQuote
HoneyQuote is a digital insurance agency powered by a proprietary search engine, enabling clients to compare and purchase insurance coverage in an online marketplace. With products spanning homeowners, condo, and flood insurance, HoneyQuote collaborates with 20 of the top insurance carriers, aiming to revolutionize insurance shopping in Florida and beyond. For more information, visit HoneyQuote.com.

  1. Newsweek: Florida Insurance Skyrockets as Real Estate Investors Sound Alarm
  2. Yahoo: Florida is Beginning to Lose Homeowners Over High Insurance Premiums

