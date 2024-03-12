VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH MILE AUTO TO FUEL GROWTH OF INNOVATIVE INSURANCE SOLUTION FOR LOW MILEAGE DRIVERS

The partnership brings pay-per-mile auto insurance options to the VIU platform, scaling the growth of insurtech Mile Auto

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with Mile Auto, a pay-per-mile auto insurance company. The partnership brings an innovative solution to VIU enabling customers to access affordable car insurance based on how much they drive. The partnership also enables Mile Auto to leverage VIU as a digital omnichannel platform to improve customer acquisition costs and grow its customer base.

"VIU continues to deliver on its promise to provide differentiated, personalized and innovative solutions to our customers and partners while Mile Auto gains the opportunity to improve its customer experience and scale its business," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "This partnership is a win-win for all parties involved."

Mile Auto uses computer vision and decision analytics to support pay-per-mile auto insurance options. With this coverage, drivers only pay for the miles they drive plus a low monthly base rate. Precision-driven premiums can lead to financial savings for those who drive less than 10,000 miles a year, such as college students, retirees or remote workers.

"As insurance premiums continue to rise across the U.S. and driving patterns evolve, it's critical customers have access to options that are personalized to fit their needs," said Fred Blumer, CEO of Mile Auto. "We are excited to leverage VIU's success as an omnichannel distributor to not only maximize the number of drivers who can benefit from our tech-driven solution but deliver a stellar customer experience with honest and expert advice."

VIU provides customers with the ability to shop for and compare personal insurance coverage options from a variety of carriers. Customers can also purchase policies and receive ongoing advice from a team of trusted experts. In addition to homeowners and condo insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting alongside personalized coverage and advice for auto, renters, landlord, pet and life.

VIU is an effective tool that can be leveraged by underwriters to enable a disciplined approach to scale, acquisition and service. The platform can also be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as real estate and property management companies, and is available to consumers by phone, online and via a mobile app.

Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About Mile Auto

Mile Auto helps low-mileage drivers save as much as 40% or more on auto insurance by charging only for the miles they drive, using patented technology that eliminates privacy-invasive tracking devices or GPS-enabled mobile apps. Mile Auto is also the exclusive provider of Porsche Auto Insurance, offering unique coverage features and benefits for Porsche drivers. Based in Atlanta, Mile Auto's leadership team brings decades of experience in vehicle data and auto insurance. For more information, visit www.mileauto.com.

CONTACTS:

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

[email protected]

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited