VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH UNISON TO SIMPLIFY PERSONAL INSURANCE FOR HOMEOWNERS

VIU allows users to shop, compare, purchase and manage personal insurance while receiving trusted advice

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced a partnership with Unison, a home equity sharing company, to provide homeowners with the opportunity to compare insurance coverage quotes across carriers and receive trusted advice along the way.

"Too often we hear about homeowners who only look at their insurance policies when purchasing a new home. That's a miss as constantly changing dynamics in the housing market may impact the kind of coverage you need," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "By merging technology and human expertise, VIU helps homeowners manage their insurance policies easily so they can be more aware of their needs and confident the right coverage is always in place."

VIU, which is powered by Hub International Limited , a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, combines a digital-first experience with live agent interactions to simplify the personal insurance process for all consumers. VIU consumers can shop for quotes, compare, purchase and manage policies across home, auto, condo, renters, life and pet while receiving trusted advice from experts.

"Making insurance simpler to understand, compare and shop for provides homeowners with more security and peace of mind as they navigate the changing housing market," said Thomas Sponholtz, CEO of Unison. "We look forward to bringing choice and added value to our customers."

In addition to working directly with consumers, VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows and systems of partner organizations , enabling them to provide added value to their customers while supporting organizational growth goals.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About Unison

Unison is a San Francisco and Omaha-based company that pioneers a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through residential equity sharing agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about that important asset- the home. Unison follows the Homeowner Promise, which emphasizes the company's commitment to transparency, accessibility, empathy, and alignment with our customers. It confidently declares our guiding principle: that "Owning with Unison is better." Unison operates in 30 states and territories, including Washington, D.C., and has helped over 10,000 households, with a combined home value of more than $8 billion. More information at www.unison.com.

CONTACTS:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited