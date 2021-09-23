Viva Las Vegas: Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Eureka and Entertainment Capital of the World

Avelo's exclusive twice-weekly direct service between California Redwood Coast - Humboldt County Airport (ACV) and Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS) begins November 18, 2021 and will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

"We are excited to add this second popular vacation and entertainment destination to our Eureka / Arcata schedule," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Getting to Vegas from the Humboldt Bay Area is now easier and more affordable than ever. The addition of Las Vegas to our existing Los Angeles service, demonstrates our commitment to providing more choice and convenient access to the places our Customers want to go at everyday low fares."

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 147 departs ACV at 3:00 p.m., arriving LAS at 4:45 p.m. Flight 148 departs LAS at 5:25 p.m., arriving ACV at 7:25 p.m.

"We are beyond excited to expand our partnership with Avelo Airlines," said County of Humboldt Director of Aviation Cody Roggatz. "The Humboldt Community has been very supportive of the Los Angeles service that Avelo started in May 2021, leading Avelo to expand their offerings out of ACV with this new service to Las Vegas. Humboldt residents will now have low-price airfare for direct access to all that the entertainment capital of the world offers."

"I want to thank Avelo for its continued confidence in our community. Their expanded investment in air service is further evidence that Humboldt County's future is bright," said Gregg Foster, Executive Director of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission. "This new service will provide a vital and convenient link between two great leisure and business destinations. We look forward to working with Avelo and local business and travel interests to ensure a durable and mutually beneficial partnership."

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

"Avelo Airlines continues to expand its service between Las Vegas and unique California destinations, which is a win for our customers," said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport Chief Marketing Officer. "Beyond bringing more travelers to Las Vegas, this new route will create more opportunities for local residents to experience the natural beauty of the North Coast of California and Redwoods National and State Parks."

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets from ACV, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport -- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV) is the gateway to California's iconic Redwood Coast, home to Redwood National Park and the world's tallest trees. More information on the airport and the region can be found at flyhumboldt.org.

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just two miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with most hotels located within a 15-minute drive from the airport. McCarran currently has nonstop service to 120 cities in the U.S., with direct flights to and from Mexico. For more information visit mccarran.com.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by October 7, 2021, for travel completed by January 11, 2022. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

