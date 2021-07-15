Viva Las Vegas: Avelo Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Santa Rosa and Las Vegas

Avelo will provide North Bay and Sonoma County residents long-sought direct access to Las Vegas at everyday low fares. One-way fares on the new route start at $39*.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said "Our expanded service at STS demonstrates Avelo's commitment to providing the Bay Area with more choice and affordability in air travel. This new route makes it easier than ever for our Customers to visit the entertainment capital of the world from the region's most convenient and relaxing airport."

Operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, flight XP127 departs STS at 10:05 a.m., arriving LAS at 11:45 a.m. Flight XP128 departs LAS at 12:25 p.m., arriving STS at 2:05 p.m. Flights between STS and LAS can be booked at aveloair.com.

"We are very excited to have our newest airline partner expanding to new route opportunities and the return of the very popular Las Vegas flights," said Jon Stout, airport manager, Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport.

The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

"Avelo Airlines is ensuring that there is once again service between these two renowned destinations, something we've been lacking for years," said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport chief marketing officer. "Whether travelers are looking for the entertainment of Las Vegas or the allures of wine country, this new nonstop service will provide that opportunity in a quick and easy manner."

"We're delighted that Avelo Airlines is expanding service to Las Vegas, adding a new nonstop route between McCarran International Airport and Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Every new seat into Las Vegas provides an exciting opportunity for growth, and right now there is incredible pent-up desire for travel. We can't wait to welcome visitors back to experience the new resorts, venues, restaurants, sports and world-class entertainment they'll only find in Las Vegas."

Avelo operates a fleet of Boeing Next Gen 737 aircraft—one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world. Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats will service the STS-LAS route, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, seats and seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving STS. Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $11.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 12 destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit aveloair.com.

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned wine country, STS is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute for North Bay residents, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with 2-hours free and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, and Costeaux on the Go. For additional airport information, visit sonomacountyairport.org.

About McCarran International Airport (LAS)

McCarran International Airport is located just minutes away from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and is the gateway for millions of visitors who come to Southern Nevada each year. The seventh-busiest airport in North America, McCarran makes it possible to experience one of the world's most alluring and unique travel destinations. The Clark County Aviation System is an economic engine for the community, generating more than $35 billion annually and supporting approximately 250,000 jobs.

*The one-way $39 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of seats and must be purchased for flights completed by October 15, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services apply. For full terms and conditions see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines