Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show on Sat. April 11th Features 5 Bands, 800 Classic Cars & More

The VLV Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring over 800 vintage cars , all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, tons of vendors selling vintage and reproduction clothing and memorabilia and the VLV "Queen of the Car Show" Pin-up Contest.

DATE: Saturday, April 11th TIME: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. WHERE: The Orleans Hotel, 4500 W. Tropicana, Las Vegas. TICKETS: One day tickets are available for the car show.

Royal Crown Revue (of The Mask movie fame) will be reuniting after 7 years!

JD McPherson will be performing his entire "Signs & Signifiers" album. His sound is traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock N' Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown.

The Rhythm Shakers are a 50s-inspired band fronted by a female singer reminiscent of Tina Turner or Amy Winehouse's powerful vocal styles, backed up with a rockin' stand up bass.

The Polecats are a British band formed in 1977. Their original lineup is reuniting for VLV 23, including Boz Boorer who also works as guitarist, co-writer and musical director with Morrissey.

Smokestack Lightnin' are a German band who play Americana/ Roots music.

ABOUT VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND:

VLV is the largest Rockabilly event in the world, featuring over 100 bands, 20+ DJs, and fans from all over the globe, who come to experience Rockabilly & 50s Music, Classic Cars, Burlesque Events, Vintage Fashion, Dance Lessons and Competition, Pool Parties, swimsuit contests, Pin-Up Beauty Academy, Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more.

VLV is four days of nonstop events April 9-12, selling out in advance 10 years in a row, with over 9,000 attending the four-day festival and up to 20,000 people attending the Saturday Car Show.

SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

Related Links

http://www.vivalasvegas.net

