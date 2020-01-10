Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show on Sat. April 11th Features 5 Bands, 800 Classic Cars & More
VLV VOTED "BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL IN LAS VEGAS!"
Jan 10, 2020, 08:13 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, we are proud to announce performances by: Royal Crown Revue, JD McPherson, The Rhythm Shakers, The Polecats and Smokestack Lightnin' at the Car Show on Saturday, April 11th. The Viva Las Vegas Car show annually attracts up to 20,000 people. VLV attracts the most eye-catching, stylish, people you will ever see in one place.
The VLV Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring over 800 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, tons of vendors selling vintage and reproduction clothing and memorabilia and the VLV "Queen of the Car Show" Pin-up Contest.
DATE:
Saturday, April 11th
TIME:
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE:
The Orleans Hotel, 4500 W. Tropicana, Las Vegas.
TICKETS:
One day tickets are available for the car show.
Royal Crown Revue (of The Mask movie fame) will be reuniting after 7 years!
JD McPherson will be performing his entire "Signs & Signifiers" album. His sound is traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock N' Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown.
The Rhythm Shakers are a 50s-inspired band fronted by a female singer reminiscent of Tina Turner or Amy Winehouse's powerful vocal styles, backed up with a rockin' stand up bass.
The Polecats are a British band formed in 1977. Their original lineup is reuniting for VLV 23, including Boz Boorer who also works as guitarist, co-writer and musical director with Morrissey.
Smokestack Lightnin' are a German band who play Americana/ Roots music.
ABOUT VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND:
VLV is the largest Rockabilly event in the world, featuring over 100 bands, 20+ DJs, and fans from all over the globe, who come to experience Rockabilly & 50s Music, Classic Cars, Burlesque Events, Vintage Fashion, Dance Lessons and Competition, Pool Parties, swimsuit contests, Pin-Up Beauty Academy, Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more.
VLV is four days of nonstop events April 9-12, selling out in advance 10 years in a row, with over 9,000 attending the four-day festival and up to 20,000 people attending the Saturday Car Show.
