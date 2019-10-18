Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Wins #1 Best Music Festival In Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is pleased to announce that the 4-day festival has been chosen as the winner—Best Music Festival in Las Vegas by Bestoflasvegas.com, and Las Vegas Review Journal's voters. The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is the Longest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas, and The Largest Rockabilly Event in the World, featuring 100 bands and 20 DJs, held at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

VLV attracts up to 20,000 revelers from over 30 countries around the globe, with Rockabilly & Original 50s Music, a Classic Car Show, Burlesque, Dance and Pinup events, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, a Vintage Fashion Show, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more.

This year, Writer/ Director/ Comedian John Waters returns as host of the VLV Burlesque Showcase. (He's well known for Hairspray, Cry Baby, Serial Mom, Polyester, Pink Flamingos and more.) The VLV Burlesque Showcase is an annual event presented by Event Promoter Tom Ingram and Burlesque Performer & Promoter Audrey DeLuxe. It takes place on Friday April 10, 2020 at 8.30 p.m. in The Orleans Arena.

Royal Crown Revue (of The Mask movie fame) will be reuniting after 7 years, headlining the Viva Las Vegas Car Show, which features 5 bands, over 800 Classic Cars, and a Pinup Contest. The Viva Las Vegas Car show takes place on Saturday April 11th from 9am-8pm. "Since exploding onto the mainstream, Royal Crown Royal Crown Revue remains as tight as ever - a world class act that continues to explore new ways of presenting the roots with a decidedly modern influence. Their music has been in motion pictures, television shows, and commercials (King of the Hill, Modern Family, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NBA Playoffs, etc.)"

VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas and is the largest Rockabilly event in the world.

Tickets are available for the 4-day festival, which includes all events, as well as separate tickets for the Car Show and Burlesque Showcase. For a full list of bands and events, and to book tickets, visit vivalasvegas.net

Media Contact Email: alisha@vivalasvegas.net

General inquiries: tom@vivalasvegas.net, (562) 496-4287.

SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

Related Links

https://www.vivalasvegas.net/

