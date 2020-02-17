Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend's Huge Classic Car Show Is 2 Months Away On Sat Apr 11th Featuring 5 Bands, 800 Classic Cars & More

We are proud to announce performances by: Royal Crown Revue, JD McPherson, The Rhythm Shakers, The Polecats and Smokestack Lightnin' at the Car Show on Saturday, April 11 th .

VLV is the largest Rockabilly event in the world, featuring over 100 bands, 20+ DJs, and fans from all over the globe, who come to experience Rockabilly & 50s Music, Cars, Burlesque, Vintage Fashion, Dance Lessons and Competition, Pool Parties, swimsuit contests, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more. VLV attracts some of the the most eye-catching, stylish, people you will ever see in one place.

DATE: Saturday, April 11th TIME: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. WHERE: The Orleans Hotel, 4500 W. Tropicana, Las Vegas. TICKETS: One day tickets are available for the car show for $40 in advance and on the day.

Royal Crown Revue (of The Mask movie fame) will be reuniting after 7 years!

JD McPherson will be performing his entire "Signs & Signifiers" album. His sound is traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock N' Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown.

The Rhythm Shakers are a 50s-inspired band fronted by a female singer reminiscent of Tina Turner or Amy Winehouse's powerful vocal styles, backed up with a rockin' stand up bass.

The Polecats are a British band formed in 1977. Their original lineup is reuniting for VLV 23, including Boz Boorer who also works as guitarist, co-writer and musical director with Morrissey.

Smokestack Lightnin' are a Geman band who play Americana/ Roots music.

