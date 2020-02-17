Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend's Huge Classic Car Show Is 2 Months Away On Sat Apr 11th Featuring 5 Bands, 800 Classic Cars & More
VLV VOTED "BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL IN LAS VEGAS!"
Feb 17, 2020, 07:13 ET
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the VLV Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring over 800 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, tons of vendors selling vintage and reproduction clothing and memorabilia, and the VLV "Queen of the Car Show" Pin-up Contest. One day tickets are available for the Car Show event for those not attending the full 4-day festival. The Viva Las Vegas Car show annually attracts up to 20,000 people. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with parents.
We are proud to announce performances by: Royal Crown Revue, JD McPherson, The Rhythm Shakers, The Polecats and Smokestack Lightnin' at the Car Show on Saturday, April 11th.
VLV is the largest Rockabilly event in the world, featuring over 100 bands, 20+ DJs, and fans from all over the globe, who come to experience Rockabilly & 50s Music, Cars, Burlesque, Vintage Fashion, Dance Lessons and Competition, Pool Parties, swimsuit contests, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more. VLV attracts some of the the most eye-catching, stylish, people you will ever see in one place.
|
DATE:
|
Saturday, April 11th
|
TIME:
|
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|
The Orleans Hotel, 4500 W. Tropicana, Las Vegas.
|
TICKETS:
|
One day tickets are available for the car show for $40 in advance and on the day.
Royal Crown Revue (of The Mask movie fame) will be reuniting after 7 years!
JD McPherson will be performing his entire "Signs & Signifiers" album. His sound is traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock N' Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown.
The Rhythm Shakers are a 50s-inspired band fronted by a female singer reminiscent of Tina Turner or Amy Winehouse's powerful vocal styles, backed up with a rockin' stand up bass.
The Polecats are a British band formed in 1977. Their original lineup is reuniting for VLV 23, including Boz Boorer who also works as guitarist, co-writer and musical director with Morrissey.
Smokestack Lightnin' are a Geman band who play Americana/ Roots music.
SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend
Share this article