Viva Wallet introduces Discover® Global Network Cards to their payment solutions

All Viva Wallet merchants across Europe can now instantly accept Discover®, Diners Club International® and network alliance cards, thus expanding their clientele, as there are more than 280 million Discover® Global Network Cardholders worldwide. Cards that run on Discover® Global Network will be accepted in mobile devices with the Viva Wallet POS app , card terminals, as well as in Smart Checkout , Viva Wallet's payment gateway for e-shops.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Discover®. As we continue to expand across key regions and merchant segments, we aim to strengthen our position by partnering with major payment networks like Discover®. We are committed to growing our payment technologies by providing high end, ground-breaking safe payment solutions tailored to the needs of big and small businesses around Europe" said Giannis Vlasiou, Head of Acquiring, Viva Wallet.

"Viva Wallet is the very first acquiring partner to provide Discover® Global Network acceptance through tap-on-mobile technology," said Chris Winter, Vice-President of Global Acceptance at Discover®. "This relationship will provide our cardholders with even more opportunities to pay using the latest in payment technology."

Discover® Global Network includes Discover®, Diners Club International® and PULSE® and more than 25 alliance partner networks in countries such as: Brazil, South Korea, Nigeria, India and Turkey. It is present in more than 200 countries and territories with more than 60 million merchant locations.

Viva Wallet is the leading European cloud-based neobank, delivering the future of payments, now. With presence in 24 markets, it is the payment institution with the largest footprint in Europe. Viva Wallet mission is to change the way businesses pay and get paid, offering truly unifying, yet localized, end-to-end advanced digital payments solutions and embedded banking services tailored to their needs. Latest innovations include "tap-on-phone Viva Wallet POS app" turning any Android mobile to a card terminal, and "Smart Checkout" payment gateway that can increase conversion by 21%. An advocate of sustainable cashless economy, Viva Wallet harnesses the power of their disruptive in-house technologies to provide digital payments services in 19 languages and 10 currencies, featuring over 24 payment methods.

