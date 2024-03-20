VIVE LA FRENCHIE! FRENCH BULLDOG IS AMERICA'S MOST POPULAR PUP FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Bulldog reigns supreme! The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, announced this morning that the playful and adaptable French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the second consecutive year, according to AKC registration statistics.

Since overtaking the loveable Labrador Retriever as the most popular breed, the French Bulldog's popularity has continued to surge. The breed is playful, adaptable and has an even temperament. Frenchies are very popular among city dwellers, as they're also portable and get along with almost anyone.

"The French Bulldog's surge in popularity shows no signs of slowing down," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Their long list of fabulous traits makes them wonderful companions for a variety of people, but that doesn't mean they're for everyone. It's extremely important to do your research to not only find the right breed for your lifestyle, but to ensure that you're getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

Making a comeback is the Dachshund, working its way up the top 10 (#9 in 2022 to #6 in 2023). Other breeds making moves in 2023 include the Papillon (#51 in 2022 to #45 in 2023), Great Pyrenees (#69 in 2022 to #64 in 2023), Basenji (#91 in 2022 to #81 in 2023) and Finnish Lapphund (#167 in 2022 to #135 in 2023).

Making strides over the past decade are the Cane Corso (#51 in 2013 and #16 in 2023), the Belgian Malinois (#61 in 2013 and #33 in 2023), the Giant Schnauzer (#84 in 2013 and #56 in 2023) and the Russell Terrier (#103 in 2023 and #66 in 2023).

Enjoy dogs on Instagram? Here's where some of social media's favorites fall on the list: Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#11), Yorkshire Terrier (#13), Siberian Husky (#24) and Pug (#36).

See below for AKC's top 10 most popular breeds in 2023, along with the 2022 comparison:

Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about America's most popular breed, the French Bulldog, HERE.

View photos of the most popular breeds HERE.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.