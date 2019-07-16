VIVO Recalls Speaker Wall Mounts Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: VIVO MOUNT-PLAY5 speaker wall mounts

Hazard: The ledge on the front of the speaker wall mount can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders

Remedy: Repair, Replace, Refund

Consumers should immediately remove their speaker from the wall mount and contact VIVO to receive free repair kit and instructions, a replacement wall mount or return wall mount for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

VIVO at 800-371-5654 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at help@vivo-us.com or online at www.vivo-us.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,400

Description:

This recall involves VIVO MOUNT-PLAY5 wall mount brackets designed to secure the Sonos Play 5 speakers to the wall or any solid surface. The black or white VIVO wall mounts are made of steel and allow the speakers to tilt and swivel. The wall mounts measure about eight inches tall by five inches wide.

Incidents/Injuries: VIVO has received three reports of the speaker mounts breaking and speakers falling to the floor. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Amazon.com, eBay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com and Walmart.com from March 2018 through June 2019 for about $30.

Importer: VIVO, of Goodfield, Ill.

Distributor: VIVO, of Goodfield, Ill.

Manufacturer: Lumi Legend Corp., of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

Recall Number: 19-167

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

