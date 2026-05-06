VIVOTEK AI Solutions Enhance Efficiency at Traffic Hubs in Norway

TAIPEI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK has successfully deployed an AI powered surveillance solution at Lillestrøm Bus Terminal in Norway, enhancing passenger and driver safety while improving operational efficiency. Delivered with Nimbus AS and Vicon Norway AS, the integrated system provides wide area coverage across indoor and outdoor spaces, using panoramic AI cameras to ensure clear visibility and optimized deployment in high traffic transport environments.

Background

VIVOTEK AI solutions enhance safety and operational efficiency at Lillestrøm Bus Terminal in Norway.

Akershus Kollektivterminaler (AKT FKF), which operates major bus and ferry terminals in the Oslo region, including Oslo Bus Terminal and Aker Brygge Ferry Terminal, serves over 450,000 passenger journeys daily. Lillestrøm Bus Terminal, one of its key transportation hubs, requires comprehensive indoor and outdoor monitoring with real-time visibility into potential incidents. To enhance safety for passengers, bus drivers, terminal staff, and others on-site, while expanding surveillance coverage across multiple locations, the terminal was upgraded with VIVOTEK's AI security solutions.

Challenge

Before the deployment of VIVOTEK's solution, Lillestrøm Bus Terminal faced several operational and safety challenges typical of busy transportation hubs. Limited visibility across both indoor and outdoor areas made it difficult to maintain full situational awareness, particularly in high-traffic passenger zones and around bus platforms. Blind spots behind buses posed safety risks for both drivers and passengers, increasing the risk of accidents during departures. In addition, incident investigations were time-consuming due to the lack of efficient search capabilities, while traditional system architectures required higher maintenance efforts and costs. These challenges highlighted the need for a more intelligent, integrated, and scalable surveillance solution to enhance overall safety and operational efficiency.

Solutions

VIVOTEK implemented an AI-powered security solution to enhance passenger and driver safety while improving operational efficiency. The solution integrates panoramic indoor monitoring, comprehensive outdoor coverage, AI-powered search, and enhanced driver visibility, establishing a modern security foundation that supports both current operations and future expansion. The project was delivered by system integrator Nimbus Fiber AS and commissioned by VIVOTEK's long-term Oslo-based value-added distributor and partner Vicon Norway AS.

Comprehensive Surveillance for Terminal and Surrounding Areas

VIVOTEK delivered comprehensive coverage across both indoor and outdoor areas. Inside the terminal, CC9391-HV 180° panoramic AI cameras provide wide-area visibility across passenger zones, while IB9387-EHTV-V3 AI cameras monitor key outdoor locations, including areas behind buses, nearby bus stops, and the employee parking area. Together, these cameras enhance situational awareness of traffic flow, passenger movement, and safety incidents.

Building on this foundation, all cameras feature Edge AI analytics, with metadata automatically sent to the NVR, while VSS serves as a unified interface without requiring additional software. Leveraging this AI-powered data, VIVOTEK Deep Search further enables fast and efficient investigations, allowing operators to locate people, vehicles, and incidents within seconds.

Enhancing Safety with RX9502 Video Receivers

To strengthen on-site safety, RX9502 Video Receivers are deployed across all 16 bus platforms, providing drivers with real-time rear-view footage to reduce blind spots and prevent accidents. Replacing traditional PCs with RX9502 units also lowers total cost of ownership, reduces maintenance, and improves system stability, while RTSP streaming ensures smooth, low-latency video delivery.

Beyond on-site operations, the system is built around a VIVOTEK NVR within a VSS Server environment, supporting centralized monitoring and long-term scalability. VORTEX Connect is planned for future deployment, with the architecture designed for seamless integration, enabling flexible access, extended AI services, and secure data sharing without infrastructure changes. Future expansions can further connect additional terminals to the central VSS Server via OpenVPN, positioning Lillestrøm as a centralized hub while reducing overall operational costs.

Key Benefits Achieved at Lillestrøm

With VIVOTEK's AI solution, Lillestrøm Bus Terminal has achieved multiple benefits:

Improved passenger and driver safety

Clear visibility behind buses at every platform

Faster and more efficient incident investigation

Stable, low-maintenance system design

Scalable, future-ready surveillance architecture platform

Result and Customer Feedback

"This project has delivered exactly what we were looking for: improved passenger and driver safety combined with a solution that is scalable and future-proof. With intelligent search capabilities and a robust system architecture, the solution is well aligned with AKT's long-term development plans. The goal is to ensure safety for travellers, bus drivers, employees at the terminal and everyone who travels in the area – i.e. Everyone should feel safe."

— Jafar Altememy, CEO of AKT, and Roy Helge Solvang, Project Manager at AKT

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.