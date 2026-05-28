VIVOTEK VORTEX Powers AI Cloud Security in Denmark's Kongens Ege Mixed-Use Development

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK has successfully deployed a hybrid cloud surveillance solution at Kongens Ege in Denmark, enhancing operational efficiency, remote system management, and long-term scalability across the mixed-use development. Delivered in collaboration with ITV Security and FA-EL, the integrated solution combines on premises reliability with VORTEX cloud capabilities, enabling centralized monitoring, proactive maintenance, and simplified management for modern smart building environments.

Background

VIVOTEK's VORTEX cloud enhances centralized management, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability at Kongens Ege hotel mixed-use development in Denmark.

The former Scandic Kongens Ege hotel in Randers, Denmark, is a long-standing local landmark known for its elevated location and panoramic views over the city. After closing in 2013, the site underwent a major property redevelopment, transforming the former hotel into a modern mixed-use property with residential accommodation, hospitality areas, and shared facilities.

To secure this complex environment, the developer required more than traditional video surveillance. As a leading global security solution provider, VIVOTEK, in collaboration with long-term Danish partner ITV Security and system integrator FA-EL, delivered a cloud-enabled hybrid solution powered by VORTEX Connect to support operational efficiency, remote management, and long-term scalability.

The Challenge

Unlike a traditional single-use property, the mixed-use nature of Kongens Ege site required a sophisticated approach to address operational complexities:

Comprehensive Coverage: Reliable 24/7 surveillance across residential, public, and shared areas.

Reliable 24/7 surveillance across residential, public, and shared areas. Automated Access: Vehicle access automation for controlled parking.

Vehicle access automation for controlled parking. Simplified Management: Centralized system management without increasing on-site IT complexity.

Centralized system management without increasing on-site IT complexity. Cloud Readiness: A future-proof architecture ready for multi-site operations and remote maintenance.

The Solution

VIVOTEK deployed a hybrid cloud surveillance solution designed to combine on-premises reliability with cloud-based intelligence. Designed and commissioned by FA-EL with technical support from ITV Security, the system leverages VORTEX Connect integrated into VIVOTEK ND-series NVRs. This creates a unified platform that seamlessly bridges local infrastructure with cloud operations.

Key System Components

IT9399-HTVW 4K high-resolution cameras deployed throughout the site, ensuring clear forensic detail across indoor and outdoor areas.

deployed throughout the site, ensuring clear forensic detail across indoor and outdoor areas. IB9387-LPR-V3 ANPR cameras integrated with the car park gate to enable automatic vehicle access.

integrated with the car park gate to enable automatic vehicle access. ND9442P recorders with embedded VORTEX Connect, eliminating the need for a separate CMS server.

with embedded VORTEX Connect, eliminating the need for a separate CMS server. VAST Security Station used as the local CMS, while VORTEX enables cloud-level visibility, control, and service continuity.

Why VORTEX Connect Makes the Difference

VORTEX Connect transforms the surveillance system from reactive monitoring to a proactive, service-driven solution:

Centralized Cloud Management : All cameras and NVRs can be monitored and managed remotely from a single interface, reducing on-site intervention and IT dependency.

: All cameras and NVRs can be monitored and managed remotely from a single interface, reducing on-site intervention and IT dependency. Simplified Onboarding & Higher Reliability : The cloud agent is embedded directly into the ND NVR, reducing system complexity, hardware requirements, and potential failure points.

: The cloud agent is embedded directly into the ND NVR, reducing system complexity, hardware requirements, and potential failure points. Remote System Control : Operators can reboot NVRs, manage alarms, configure cameras, and power-cycle PoE ports remotely, without physical access.

: Operators can reboot NVRs, manage alarms, configure cameras, and power-cycle PoE ports remotely, without physical access. Automated Failure Alerts : Email notifications instantly alert operators if a device goes offline or encounters issues, enabling faster response and proactive maintenance.

: Email notifications instantly alert operators if a device goes offline or encounters issues, enabling faster response and proactive maintenance. Secure Cloud Protection: Support for Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) strengthens cybersecurity and simplifies access control.

Result and Customer Feedback

The Kongens Ege redevelopment proves how VIVOTEK's VORTEX Connect transforms complex properties into efficiently managed, future-ready sites. By bridging on-premises reliability with cloud intelligence, this solution delivers a scalable infrastructure that meets today's operational needs while enabling future smart building and AI integrations.

Key Outcomes

Hybrid Cloud Flexibility: A smooth and seamless transition toward cloud adoption

A smooth and seamless transition toward cloud adoption Cost Efficiency: Reduced operational costs with no dedicated CMS server required

Reduced operational costs with no dedicated CMS server required Proactive Management: Faster troubleshooting and response times, even off-site

Faster troubleshooting and response times, even off-site Strategic Scalability: A scalable foundation ready for AI analytics, smart sensors, and third-party integrations–the ideal model for property developers, system integrators, and service providers

"The security solution at Kongens Ege is exceptional. VIVOTEK's VORTEX Connect works perfectly, providing the safety and operational convenience we need for the entire site. Many thanks to FA-EL as system integrator and ITV Security for their professional work and cooperation—together, they have delivered a truly reliable and future-ready security solution." - Karsten Michael Kirkegaard, Owner, Kongens Ege Site

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.