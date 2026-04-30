Vivrelle Launches Privée, An Invite-Only Membership Tier With Exclusive Perks

The New Membership Tier Unlocks Access To One of the Most Prestigious Multi-Designer Collections in the U.S., Alongside Premium Travel, Hospitality, and Lifestyle Perks

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle, the first-of-its-kind membership club offering access to a curated shared closet of designer handbags, jewelry and accessories, today announces the launch of Privée, an ultra-luxury, invite-only membership tier centered around the most sought-after handbags and jewelry in the world.

With Privée, Vivrelle introduces the first invitation-only membership dedicated to a top-tier curation of ultra high-end accessories, including authenticated Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces, Bvlgari jewelry and more. This membership tier formalizes a new way to engage with a category historically defined by limited access. Now through a private section of the Vivrelle platform and showroom, members gain entry to one of the most prestigious multi-designer collections in the United States.

Privée members can rotate authenticated pieces on a monthly basis, with the ability to request specific styles including, materials, and hardware, as well as purchase items directly from the multi-category designer collection. Additionally, Privée members are invited to explore the collection in a private closet space at Vivrelle's New York City showroom, complete with VIP concierge service onsite.

Aside from access to the most coveted designer pieces, Privée members will unlock exclusive travel lifestyle benefits, creating a full 360-degree luxury ecosystem. Partners at launch will include ResX and Marriott Bonvoy, with plans to continue expanding perks on an ongoing basis.

"At Vivrelle, we've built the largest membership platform for luxury accessories in the country," said Blake Geffen, Co-founder of Vivrelle. "Privée is a natural evolution of that vision. As more consumers prioritize access and flexibility, we seek to expand how clients engage with the highest tiers of luxury and all its verticals. We are excited to continue our vision of bringing luxury to consumers on their terms."

Privée will be offered exclusively as an add-on for Vivrelle's long-term, existing members. Non-Vivrelle members are invited to apply to Privée's growing waitlist.

With this launch, Vivrelle continues to expand the shared closet model into the ultra-luxury space, combining scale, authentication, concierge service, and recurring membership to redefine how consumers access the rarest products in fashion while maintaining their prestige.

To learn more, visit vivrelle.com.

**About Vivrelle ** Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun and flexible, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices. Encompassing the true meaning of a membership club, Vivrelle offers exclusive club perks, further transforming the way consumers experience luxury in everyday life.

Contact:

Vivrelle

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SOURCE Vivrelle