Vivun Launches Hero, the AI Teammate Built to Help Sellers Win

New edition gives sales teams instant access to Hero

OAKLAND, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivun announced the launch of Hero, its next-generation AI Sales Teammate designed to help sellers win more deals, faster. Previously known as Ava, Hero is now available to both individuals and enterprises, including a completely free trial for individual sellers and sales leaders.

"Hero represents a fundamental shift in how sales teams operate," said Matt Darrow, CEO and co-founder of Vivun. "Sellers have been expected to manage complexity with fragmented tools and limited support. Hero changes that, acting as a true teammate — one that understands deals, reasons through decisions, and ensures every seller can execute with precision."

Hero works alongside sellers before, during, and after every customer interaction. Before meetings, Hero automatically synthesizes CRM data, past conversations, and account history into a complete pre-call brief, surfacing risks, stakeholders, and recommended strategies. During live conversations, the AI Sales Teammate listens and delivers instant answers — including competitive insights, pricing guidance, and tailored proof points — eliminating hesitation in critical moments. After the call, Hero captures the discussion, drafts follow-ups, tracks next steps, and updates CRM systems automatically.

This launch comes at a time when sales teams are under pressure to do more with less, while navigating increasingly complex buying environments. Traditional AI tools can summarize or generate content, but they lack the contextual understanding required to move deals forward. Hero is powered by Vivun's proprietary Sales Reasoning Model, which goes beyond retrieval and generation to understand deal stage, stakeholder dynamics, and sales methodology to deliver recommendations sellers can trust.

Organizations using Hero are already seeing measurable impact. Customers report a 25% increase in average deal size and six to eight hours reclaimed per seller each week, while Hero delivers an average of seven real-time assists per call.

Hero integrates seamlessly with the tools sales teams already rely on, including CRM systems, conversation intelligence platforms, email, calendar, and collaboration tools. These integrations ensure Hero has full visibility into every deal and can act in real time with complete context.

The new free trial of Hero is available immediately, giving individual sales leaders access to core capabilities with no credit card or setup required. Paid plans are also available for teams and enterprises, offering expanded features such as advanced integrations, shared workspaces, analytics, security controls, and customization to support large-scale deployments.

For more information about Hero, visit www.meethero.ai or contact Vivun.

About Vivun:

Vivun delivers the world's most advanced AI teammate for sales teams — one who automates the critical work required to move complex deals forward. By providing expertise and generating sales-ready outputs that help every rep engage stakeholders, build value, and drive urgency, Vivun empowers sales teams to close more deals, faster.

SOURCE Vivun