Vivun Releases New Report Revealing Why Sellers Want AI Teammates--Not More Tools

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivun released a new research report, From AI Tools to AI Teammates, examining how B2B sellers are actually experiencing AI in the sales process—and why most current solutions are failing to deliver meaningful value. Based on a survey of 511 quota-carrying B2B sales reps, the report reveals a growing disconnect between AI adoption and seller productivity, and introduces a clear shift in what sellers want next: AI teammates embedded directly in the deal.

Despite widespread AI adoption across sales organizations, the findings show that fewer than 40% of sellers believe AI has improved their productivity. The issue is not resistance to AI, but rather how AI has been designed, positioned, and deployed.

"This research confirms what we're hearing every day from the field," said Matt Darrow, CEO and Co-Founder of Vivun. "Sellers don't want another layer of tooling around their work. They want AI that operates inside the deal, helping them think, decide, and execute in the moments that matter most."

The report highlights four core insights shaping the future of AI in sales:

Sellers want AI inside the deal, not around it. 63% of sellers prioritize AI support for qualification, deal strategy, and solution design—core selling moments rather than administrative tasks.



Trust barriers are operational, not existential. Accuracy, workflow fit, and transparency far outweigh fears of AI replacing sellers. Only 7% of respondents were most concerned by AI taking over parts of their role.



AI value must shift from efficiency to execution. More than 60% of sellers say current AI sales tools help them with efficiency (automating schedules and admin work) rather than effectiveness (improving decision-making and actual sales outcomes). An AI teammate must go beyond efficiency to support sellers with real execution.



Sellers have a clear vision for the AI Teammate: When asked to describe the ideal relationship with an AI teammate, 46% of respondents cited "an assistant - handling repetitive tasks," while 35% chose "a partner - working side-by-side to close deals." The ideal teammate will do both, freeing up sellers to focus on high-value tasks while also providing the real-time insights that improve win rates.

For sales leaders navigating increasing complexity and rising performance expectations, the report provides a clear framework for evaluating AI solutions beyond surface-level automation. It outlines why traditional AI tools fall short—and what differentiates systems that sellers actually trust and use.

"This isn't about incremental productivity gains," added Darrow. "It's about fundamentally changing how selling gets done by scaling expertise to every rep. The data makes it clear: the future belongs to AI teammates, not AI tools."

The full report includes detailed survey findings, analysis of seller expectations, and guidance for sales and revenue leaders evaluating AI investments in 2026 and beyond.

Download the full report at Vivun.com.

About Vivun

Vivun delivers the world's most advanced AI teammate for sales teams—one that automates the critical work required to move complex deals forward. By providing expertise and generating sales-ready outputs that help every rep engage stakeholders, build value, and drive urgency, Vivun empowers sales teams to close more deals, faster.

