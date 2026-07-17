VizEx launches multilingual platform connecting immigrants with licensed U.S. immigration attorneys

New service offers free, plain-language guidance and free consultations in multiple languages

MIAMI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VizEx, a new multilingual platform, announces it's launch, helping prospective immigrants understand their options and connect with licensed U.S. immigration attorneys for free consultations — in their own language.

Immigration to the United States is complex, and for millions of people it is made harder by language barriers and the difficulty of finding the right attorney. VizEx is built to close that gap. The platform explains immigration topics in clear, everyday language across multiple languages, then connects people who want personalized help with a licensed attorney for a free 15-minute consultation.

VizEx matches prospective clients with attorneys by language and area of practice, so that a person can speak with a qualified attorney who understands both their situation and their language. The platform is free to use, and the consultation is free.

"Immigration is one of the most consequential decisions a person can make, and too many people navigate it without clear information in a language they understand," said David J. Hart, founder of VizEx and a U.S. immigration attorney with more than 35 years of experience. "VizEx is built to meet people where they are — to explain their options plainly, in their own language, and connect them with a qualified attorney when they're ready."

At launch, VizEx is available in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, with additional languages planned. The platform also offers free educational guides covering common immigration topics, from visas and green cards to naturalization. To learn more or schedule a free consultation with a licensed immigration attorney, visit www.vizex.org.

VizEx provides general educational information and connects users with independent licensed attorneys; it does not itself provide legal advice. Any consultation or legal representation is provided by the independent attorney, and the attorney-client relationship is solely between the attorney and the client.

About VizEx

VizEx is a multilingual platform that helps prospective immigrants understand their immigration options and connect with licensed U.S. immigration attorneys for free consultations. Operated by Liveday, LLC, VizEx makes reliable immigration information more accessible through plain- language educational resources and attorney matching in multiple languages. Learn more at www.vizex.org.

Media Contact

Press: [email protected]

Website: www.vizex.org

SOURCE VizEx