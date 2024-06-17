"Vlasic Classic" Charity Golf Outing Raises Over $43,000 for Last Prisoner Project

CAMDENTON, Mo., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlasic Labs hosted the second annual Vlasic Classic charity golf outing last week in Missouri, marking the first of two annual events dedicated to supporting the Last Prisoner Project . This noteworthy charity is focused on the release and reentry of individuals incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis-related offenses. The event was funded by sponsors in the cannabis industry representing over $1 billion in annual revenue, including Show Me, Vivid, Illicit, Kushy Punch, Robust, Good Day Farm, and more.

The Vlasic Classic in Missouri featured a well-attended mixer, an 18-hole golf tournament, and a prestigious awards gala. More than 100 key decision makers from Missouri and around the country participated as sponsors or on one of the 27 teams, representing the majority of retailers in Missouri. Building on the success of this event, Vlasic Labs is excited to announce the expansion of the Vlasic Classic to Michigan, with the next event scheduled for August 16-18 at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth.

The Vlasic Classic is a testament to the Vlasic family's enduring legacy of philanthropy, which has seen significant financial contributions to numerous important causes over the decades. In his heartfelt speech at the awards gala, Rick Vlasic, Co-Founder of Vlasic Labs, emphasized how the event encapsulates his late father's four great passions: Family, Business, Philanthropy, and Golf.

"This event brings together the things we love most and allows us to give back to the community in a significant way. The support we received from the cannabis industry and the funds raised for the Last Prisoner Project demonstrate the positive impact we can achieve together," said Rick Vlasic.

The Last Prisoner Project is dedicated to redressing the past and continuing harms of the unjust War on Drugs. The funds raised from the Vlasic Classic will go directly towards supporting legal efforts, reentry programs, and advocacy work aimed at freeing cannabis prisoners and helping them reintegrate into society.

As Vlasic Labs prepares for the Michigan Vlasic Classic, the company is committed to continuing its tradition of philanthropy and community support. The upcoming event promises to build on the momentum and success of the Missouri outing, furthering the impact of the Last Prisoner Project and celebrating the shared values of the Vlasic family and their partners.

For more information about the Vlasic Classic and how to participate in or sponsor the upcoming Michigan event, please visit vlasiclabs.com or contact [email protected] .

About Vlasic Labs

Vlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs. The company's mission is to make these compounds affordable to all without compromising on quality and consistency. Additionally, Vlasic Labs is committed to giving back to the community through initiatives like the Last Prisoner Project, supporting the release and reentry of individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses. Building on a legacy of innovation and social responsibility, Vlasic Labs continues the Vlasic family tradition of enhancing American lives through wellness and holistic health.

