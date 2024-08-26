PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan cannabis community came together on August 16th and 17th for an exciting two-day charity golf event, hosted to support the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to criminal justice reform and assisting individuals impacted by cannabis-related incarceration. The event was sponsored by more than 20 prominent cannabis and wellness brands including Higher Love, Kushy Punch, Drip IV, Quality Roots, and Mint, with Dutchie matching the donations raised.

The event kicked off with a lively reception on August 16th, bringing together industry leaders, sponsors, and community supporters to celebrate the cause. The following day, 27 golf teams hit the greens for an exhilarating 18-hole tournament at one of Michigan's premier golf courses, The Cardinal at St. John's Resort. Despite the competitive spirit on the course, the true victory was the event's success in raising an additional $12,500 for the Last Prisoner Project. Vlasic Labs has previously raised $85,000 for the charity through direct donations and generous support from sponsors at similar events.

Vlasic Labs Hosts Michigan Charity Golf Event, Bringing Total to $97,500 Raised for the Last Prisoner Project Post this

Dutchie, a technology company streamlining cannabis commerce, played a vital role in the event's success by matching donations, doubling the community's contributions to this worthy cause.

The Last Prisoner Project is committed to securing the release of incarcerated individuals convicted of cannabis-related crimes, advocating for their rehabilitation, and facilitating re-entry into society. The funds raised during the Michigan charity golf event will directly contribute to advancing these efforts.

"We are immensely proud of the Michigan cannabis community's involvement in this event and their unwavering commitment to advocating for justice and reform," said Willy Vlasic, co-founder of Vlasic Labs. "Thanks to the generous contributions of our sponsors and Dutchie's matching donations, we are able to provide meaningful support to the Last Prisoner Project and its vital mission."

This memorable event brought together a diverse range of participants from the cannabis industry and beyond, all united by a shared goal of making a positive impact on individuals whose lives have been affected by outdated cannabis laws.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, events like these showcase the community's dedication to righting the wrongs of the past while fostering connections and camaraderie among those working toward a brighter, more equitable future.

For more information about the Vlasic Classic and how to participate in or sponsor the upcoming Michigan event, please visit vlasiclabs.com or contact [email protected] .

About Vlasic Labs

Vlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs. The company's mission is to make these compounds affordable to all without compromising on quality and consistency. Additionally, Vlasic Labs is committed to giving back to the community through initiatives like the Last Prisoner Project, supporting the release and reentry of individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses. Building on a legacy of innovation and social responsibility, Vlasic Labs continues the Vlasic family tradition of enhancing American lives through wellness and holistic health.

SOURCE Vlasic Labs