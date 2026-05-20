Xcelerate Welcomes Bill Pedersen to the Enterprise Vetting & Analysis Leadership Team

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions announced today that Bill Pedersen has joined its Enterprise Vetting and Analysis division. Mr. Pedersen brings to the company decades of federal leadership and is nationally acclaimed for his expertise in personnel security, suitability, and vetting reform.

Bill Pedersen Joins Xcelerate.

Bill joins Xcelerate from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's Suitability Executive Agent Programs, where he served as Division Director. He made significant contributions to the federal government's Trusted Workforce 2.0 initiative by leading major efforts spanning policy development, strategy execution, stakeholder coordination, and large-scale training programs.

Widely regarded as a leading authority on suitability, fitness, national security, credentialing, and investigative policy, Bill has authored many national policies and played a key role in their implementation across the Executive Branch. He was honored with the OPM Director's Individual Award for Customer Service.

"Bill's exceptional experience in vetting reform, investigative policy, and government transformation aligns directly with Xcelerate's mission to deliver innovative security and mission support solutions to our federal customers," said Brett Mencin, President, Enterprise Vetting. "His leadership, vision, and deep understanding of the evolving trusted workforce landscape will strengthen our ability to support agencies across the federal government."

Throughout his federal career, Bill led targeted outreach efforts supporting more than 120 agencies, leveraging data-driven insights to identify operational gaps, reducing inefficiencies, and improving outcomes across government programs. Bill began his career as a federal background investigator, establishing an early reputation for precision, independence, and relationship-building.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company delivering integrated solutions that enhance the security, resilience, and effectiveness of mission-critical operations for federal clients. The company partners with agencies across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and the intelligence community to provide digital and mission services, aviation security, and enterprise vetting & analysis.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions