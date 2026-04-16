Xcelerate Solutions Appoints Jerry Howe to Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions ('Xcelerate'), a leading defense and national security company, today announced the appointment of Jerry Howe to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of leadership and legal acumen in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

Howe is a highly respected executive and attorney with more than 35 years of experience advising and leading organizations across the aerospace, defense, intelligence, homeland security, and government contracting industries. He previously served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Leidos, where he oversaw the company's legal, contracts, corporate governance, ethics and compliance, and internal audit functions for the global science and technology leader.

Prior to joining Leidos, Howe was a partner at the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, advising clients on government contracts, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory matters, and litigation in the aerospace and defense sectors. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at both TASC and Veridian Corporation.

"Jerry brings an extraordinary depth of experience in government contracting, corporate governance, and strategic growth within the national security sector," said Mark Drever, CEO, Xcelerate. "His perspective and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and support critical missions for our customers."

As a board member, Howe will advise Xcelerate's leadership on corporate governance, growth strategy, and opportunities within the federal and national security markets.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company delivering integrated solutions that enhance the security, resilience, and effectiveness of mission-critical operations for federal clients. The company partners with agencies across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and the intelligence community to provide digital and mission services, aviation security, and enterprise vetting & analysis.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions