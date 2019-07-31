VMS BioMarketing Announces Appointment of Brion Brandes as SVP of Business Development

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing has announced the appointment of Brion Brandes as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Brandes will lead the VMS business development team in exploring new opportunities to empower patients and health care professionals to improve health outcomes.

"Brion is a highly accomplished and seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry," said VMS BioMarketing President and CEO Andrea Heslin Smiley. "His knowledge of biopharma sales and marketing operations have led to the implementation of many innovative strategic commercial solutions. All of this, combined with the passion he has for the people and culture of VMS, positions him for great success at VMS leading our business development operations."

"Making the move to VMS BioMarketing was an easy decision," said Brandes. "I am excited to join an organization that is so well-differentiated from its competitors in the market. With its laser focus on Clinical Nurse Educator solutions, I believe VMS has the deepest expertise and experience providing personalized support programs utilizing Clinical Nurse Educators to help patients self-manage their disease and therapy."

Over his career, Brandes has held leadership roles at Parke-Davis, a Division of Warner Lambert, Pharmacia and MedPointe (now Meda). He has extensive experience in commercial strategy, product launch marketing, strategic business development, operations, sales and strategic alliances. He has exceptional strength in developing and implementing successful customized and innovative commercial strategies resulting in significant ROI.

Brandes's previous roles include Executive Vice President of Business Development for Publicis Health and Vice President of North American Business Development for Quintiles (now IQVIA). In addition, he was a founding partner of a start-up contract sales organization, Spectra BioPharma Selling Solutions.

In 2016, Brandes became a founding member of the Susan G. Komen North Jersey "Pink Tie Guys." He is a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and has been named one of PharmaVOICE's "Top 100 Most Inspiring People" in pharmaceuticals.

About VMS BioMarketing:

VMS BioMarketing is a leading provider of patient support solutions focused on empowering patients and health care providers through education, training, and ongoing health coaching. For more than 20 years, VMS has been dedicated to enabling Clinical Educators to provide the personalized support necessary to help patients successfully start and stay on therapy. VMS clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. To learn more, please visit www.vmsbiomarketing.com.

