INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing - a leading provider of nurse-led patient and HCP engagement solutions for the biopharma industry - announced today that Thomas D. Fagan, Jr. has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

VMS BioMarketing Names Tom Fagan as Chief Operating Officer

"Tom joins us at a time when we are experiencing extensive growth in the company product offering, biopharma client base and patient and healthcare provider interactions, driven by increased demand from various healthcare constituents including life sciences, payors, providers and public health organizations," said Andrea Heslin Smiley, President and CEO. "Tom's prior experience positions him well to lead all aspects of VMS operations and the continued strategic investments in technology, people and infrastructure with the goal of furthering our mission to build real patient connections that lead to better health outcomes."

On joining VMS, Fagan said, "The company's leadership position in the industry, proven experience, singular focus on nursing and unparalleled solution offering is what excites me. I look forward to being a part of shaping the future of VMS and the lasting impact we can have on patient outcomes while delivering tremendous support to our client partners."

Fagan's extensive experience includes global and U.S. leadership positions in product development, brand development, operations, commercialization, digital marketing, business development and alliance management across pharmaceutical, device and diagnostic businesses.

Most recently, Fagan served at Eli Lilly and Company as a marketing leader in its U.S. business supporting efforts to drive omni-channel customer engagement and digital marketing capabilities for promoted brands. He also served in leadership positions in the Alzheimer's disease, chronic pain and osteoporosis therapeutic areas at Lilly and in the renal division and corporate business development department at Baxter International, Inc. He started his career in the investment banking division at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Fagan is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master of Business Administration and has an undergraduate degree in economics, summa cum laude, from DePauw University.

About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient and HCP support solutions for biopharma. For 25 years, our singular focus has been on Clinical Nurse Educator programs and we have invested in building a platform that is forward-leaning, proven and focused on improving outcomes. We have relationships with 800+ Clinical Nurse Educators nationwide and deliver 1M+ engagements for our clients whose therapies span the product lifecycle and include 50+ categories. Using behavioral health and analytical models, each of our engagements is highly personalized to address brand needs, support behavior change and lead to an improvement in medication adherence.

Contact:

Abigail Mallon

317-538-3115

[email protected]

Related Images

thomas-d-fagan-jr.jpg

Thomas D. Fagan, Jr.

VMS BioMarketing Names Tom Fagan as Chief Operating Officer

SOURCE VMS BioMarketing