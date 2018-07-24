VNUE Announces Success at Final Vans Warped Tour Show

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTCQB: VNUE) announced today it had successfully executed the largest and most complex engagement for the company yet, by recording, mixing, mastering and releasing recordings of almost 40 bands on the very last Vans Warped Tour show, in West Palm Beach, FL, on August 5th, 2018.

With only one opportunity for a "dry run," the day before the West Palm show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, VNUE's teams successfully set up gear on five separate stages, recorded literally from the time the gates opened until almost midnight, and had everything off venue property before 1AM.

"Although we have done festival settings in the past, this was by far the most complex and demanding gig that the company has executed yet," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "Even in sweltering 95 degree heat, with thousands of excited fans, and the stress of a multitude of moving parts, our crew stayed cool and perfectly captured every note of each of the 38 participating artists. We are very thankful to Kevin Lyman, the founder of the Warped Tour, as well as the entire Warped staff, for the opportunity to document the very last show of this final tour."

Each participating band contributed two songs from their set, which was combined and presented for sale on VNUE's set.fm as "The Final Hours: A Live Compilation of the Last Vans Warped Tour," with 100% of the proceeds benefitting FEND, an organization devoted to helping to stamp out opioid addiction through technology and music.

Set.fm is VNUE's cutting edge app and web-based platform that allows fans to download fully mixed and mastered concert recordings minutes after the last note is played and is available both on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Most concerts we do are indeed instant," said Bair, "but in this case, our amazing and I would say tireless engineers spent 48 hours straight mixing the tracks and working with the artists to ensure the best possible quality of this once-in-a-lifetime keepsake."

The compilation is still available and may be purchased at http://bit.ly/VansWarpedFinalHours. The participating bands are: This Wild Life, In Heart's Wake, Mayday Parade, Sharptooth, Broadside, Motionless In White, Doll Skin, Deez Nuts, As It Is, Tonight Alive, Unearth, The Amity Affliction, Makeout, Simple Plan, Senses Fail, Grayscale, Knuckle Puck, Don Broco, The Maine, Nekrogoblikon, My Children My Bride, Twiztid, Reel Big Fish, With Confidence, Movements, Dayseeker, Chelsea Grin, Capstan, 3OH!3, We The Kings, Crown The Empire, Sleep On It, The Interrupters, Less Than Jake, Every Time I Die, and Pennywise, whom Kevin Lyman personally introduced as also the first band ever to play Warped in 1995 and who closed the final show.

For more information about Vans Warped Tour, please visit www.vanswarpedtour.com and for information about FEND, please visit www.wearefend.org.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive, and Soundstr, which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Father John Misty, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, and more.

