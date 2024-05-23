VNUE CTO Tony Cardenas-Montana To Release New Single

"Bleeding Out" by Shadow & The Thrill is the first single released through

VNUE's Artist Services division in association with RockHouse Records

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow & The Thrill's Tony Cardenas-Montana, who also happens to be CTO of VNUE, Inc., is taking the long way home. Single by single, he will release what will ultimately become a second vinyl pressing and the continuation of his brand of rock, blues, and soulful tracks.

Cardenas-Montana's newest single, "Bleeding Out", is slated to be released on June 17th, 2024, via VNUE's new Artist Services Division, in association with CEO Zach Bair's RockHouse Records for the very first time. Cardenas-Montana is putting VNUE's "money where its mouth is" so to speak, by leveraging VNUE's considerable resources and to introduce these services to the public.

He has enlisted longtime writing partner, Bax Baca, and keyboard and studio wiz, Andrew Wesley, to deliver a pummeling track-by-track account of what has been a rough 4-year ride since the release of Shadow's first album, "Sugarbowl".

Since that release, Cardenas-Montana saw 6 ER visits, 10 hours of surgeries, and 12 months of rehabilitation for two separate accidents in 2020 and 2023, all while spearheading VNUE's various technology projects, and recording new tracks. Broken legs, arm, and feet didn't stop the progress toward what he considers his very best work.

A sneak peek was given through Cardenas-Montana's relationship as a new Official Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Artist at the PRS West Coast Artist Relations location, where the band did a "live in the studio" rendition of "Bleeding Out". The band took that track into Wesley's Echo Studio in Southern California, and started work on the entire collection enlisting the help of drummers Dicki Fliszar, Chuck Cummings, percussionist Mark Cervantes (Smashmouth), and bassist Stephen Allan.

VNUE, which largely consists of Capitol Records alumni in one form or another, will leverage its resources, including social media, record promotion, distribution, and other means, including exciting new initiatives that Cardena-Montana himself is spearheading related to its platforms StageIt and Set.fm, to achieve maximum results and to show all VNUE artists what is possible.

Tony said, "VNUE's technology initiatives and music are the two passions in my life, it makes sense to finally marry those endeavors."

Cardenas-Montana is a Grammy nominated musician with several charting writing credits, and numerous RIAA gold and platinum records. He has recorded with Grammy winning producers Sylvia Massy and Andrew Scheps and his extensive recording and touring experience includes performances with Slash, Capitol Records act Great White in its heyday, and his own bands across the globe - from the Los Angeles Forum to London's Wembley Arena to Tokyo's Saitama Arena and everywhere in between. He is the creator and co-producer of the precedent setting stage show "Monster Circus" on the Las Vegas Hilton stage made famous by Elvis. He studied music at UCLA and trained with vocal coach Ron Anderson. Tony plays PRS Guitars exclusively, and uses Analog Alien, Dunlop, Seymour Duncan, and Ultimate Ears.

For more information about Shadow and the Thrill, visit www.shadowandthethrillonline.com. Artists interested in learning about VNUE's Artist Services may email artistservices (at) vnue (dot) com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net); StageIt, the world's oldest and best known ticket livestream platform, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

