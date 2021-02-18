VNUE, Inc. & RockHouse Live Continue to Attract Press

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach, a new live entertainment restaurant, bar, and venue, is opening its doors in early March in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Partners are VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) CEO Zach Bair and colleague Jock Weaver, past president of Hard Rock Café International.

The new live music and entertainment-themed restaurant, bar and venue is planned to aggressively roll out internationally. New locations are currently being scouted in tourist-friendly cities across the US and abroad.

What sets this venture above and beyond all others is the deep connection with VNUE and the company's technologies.

Last month, the announcement that VNUE was granted a 4.99% equity stake in RockHouse Live International created a buzz among the media.

The disruptive model for RockHouse Live brings vibrant live entertainment destinations with the "fun factor" to the public and VNUE's proprietary music technology that is also pioneering new opportunities for all music lovers, musicians, and others.

Bair said, "VNUE-owned tech platforms Soundstr and set.fm are a major part of our RockHouse Live plan. We are the first venues in the world that will leverage this technology on a corporate and global level to share this "instant live" music to your mobile device, so music fans can take their perfectly recorded concert with them before leaving the venue; as well as utilizing the disruptive Soundstr tech to help ensure songwriters are properly compensated."

Florida-based and nationally renowned publication Business Observer just published an in-depth feature article, "Rock industry veterans drum up interest in a new venue."

In the print and digital article, the journalist raved about VNUE and RockHouse International, citing the unique tech and live music features of the relationship between the two ventures.

"New York City-based VNUE, publicly traded on the over-the-counter stock exchange, is a music-tech provider Bair founded," noted the journalist. "The company aims to upgrade the live music experience for artists and audiences alike through the use of new technologies. These include Soundstr, which deals with rights management and royalties for live performance (making it more cost-effective for the venues while also ensuring artists get paid), and Set.fm, which will make concerts performed at RockHouse Live available for post-show download by the general public."

The new Clearwater project projects $4 million or more in revenues per year in this one location, while as previously noted, VNUE has a 4.99 percent stake in the growing RockHouse Live International parent company.

To read the entire article in The Observer, click here.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

About RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com)

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording. Founded by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and more recently incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows. Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vnue.com

