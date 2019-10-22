VNUE, Inc. Engages Benji Rogers' Lark42 To Work On Soundstr & set.fm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced that it had engaged Lark42, a company co-founded by technology and music business entrepreneur Benji Rogers, to assist with strategy, products and the further development of its Soundstr and set.fm platforms.

"I'm very excited to be working with Benji and his team on these projects," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "He has a strong background in envisioning and creating cutting edge technology, particularly as it relates to the music industry. I believe that his input and his team's development and architecture talent will be crucial to the next phases of the Soundstr and set.fm platforms. We expect to have a long-term relationship with Lark42."

According to Bair, Benji and his team will be working closely with VNUE's management, on both strategy and development of the Soundstr platform with a particular focus on scaling, automation and efficiency, while on the set.fm side, the team will work on updating both the innovative set.fm Studio app while adding to and augmenting the feature set of the consumer-facing app, with a view towards greater adoption by independent artists.

"The team and I have been tracking Soundstr for a while now and are excited to get stuck into this product that we see as enabling greater transparency and accountability, in a space that sorely needs it. Having been long familiar with set.fm, we are excited to work once again on this amazing product, that we have long felt will bring much-needed additional revenue and data to artists at all levels."

Bair said, "Although we have utilized set.fm almost exclusively for major artists, not many people realize that any independent artists can download these very same tools and leverage them to sell their own music via the platform. Benji is known in this space and it is very exciting to see what we can do to make set.fm even better!"

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, by bringing together technology such as its set.fm (www.set.fm) platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and music recognition technology (MRT) Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. VNUE's team led by CEO Zach Bair, known as the pioneer in "instant live" recording, includes Lou Mann, former GM of Capitol Records and former president of House of Blues Media Properties; Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock International, founder and former president of TBA Entertainment, and chairman of Heritage Trust Company (a private equity firm); Jim King, former EVP at BMI, and who held "C" level positions at other major companies; Tony "Montana" Cardenas, founder of DiskFaktory and a platinum-selling Capitol Records recording artist and writer formerly with the band Great White; and Jeff Zakim, former head of Digital for Blue Note Records, and Global Digital Strategy for EMI Music.

About Lark42 (www.lark42.com)

Based in Brooklyn NY, Lark42 was founded by Benji Rogers, Stephen Godfrey and Zach Powell to bring passion to digital development. From ideation strategy through to system implementation we deliver groundbreaking disruptive solutions to difficult problems.

