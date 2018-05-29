VNUE Names Brian Penick Chief Marketing Officer

Soundstr's patent-pending technology utilizes Gracenote (Nielson's) best-in-class recognition technology to identify music performances across mediums like radio, real-world establishments like bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, and more. This data can allow businesses to pay fairer and more transparent fees based on actual music usage and market share of the performing rights organizations, and more accurately distribute royalties to songwriters and publishers when their music is performed or broadcast in a public setting. In addition to their technology, Soundstr produced notable educational content for the music sector through infographics, blogs, industry panels, and more, all of which were led by Penick. VNUE plans to further develop the Soundstr technology and integrate additional music recognition technology (MRT).

"As a songwriter and publisher who was personally impacted by the lack of performance data in music licensing, my team and I at Soundstr worked hard to provide a solution which would better benefit songwriters, publishers, business owners, and the music industry overall. I am excited to continue this mission under the VNUE brand and to provide much-needed transparency to this sector," said Penick.

VNUE has recently announced a deal with Radio Operations International to rollout Soundstr's Pulse™ devices across up to 100 radio stations by the end of Summer 2018. Further pilot discussions are also ongoing since VNUE's acquisition of Soundstr.

"Brian's experience in this space, knowledge of the music business, and his marketing prowess will continue the progress we have made in building a world-class team at VNUE," said CEO Zach Bair. "We are excited to welcome him aboard, and he will be a vital member of the executive team as we continue to evangelize the need for a transparency in general licensing, and our solution to that problem, Soundstr!"

For more information about the Soundstr technology, visit www.soundstr.com.

About VNUE, Inc.

VNUE, Inc., (OTCQB: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive, and Soundstr, which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage and songwriters and publishers receive more accurate royalty distributions when their music is used. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists, and songwriters behind VNUE are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Bad Company, Rob Thomas, Slash, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, and more.

