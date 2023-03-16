VNUE RETAINS HAMILTON & ASSOCIATES TO FACILITATE NASDAQ UPLIST

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) (the "Company" or "VNUE") announced today that the Company has retained Boca Ratan-based securities law firm, Hamilton & Associates Law Group, P. A. to facilitate VNUE's planned uplist to NASDAQ.

Led by founder and partner Brenda Hamilton, the law firm will draft the Registration Statement and required U.S. securities law disclosures for the uplist to NASDAQ and a $15MM to $20MM capital raise.

"This is the next chapter in our plans to uplist VNUE to NASDAQ," said VNUE CEO Zach Bair. "We have worked with Brenda Hamilton previously on projects, and she and her firm do phenomenal work. She has the expertise and resources we require to guide us through this process and set the Company up for success through a definitive process and schedule."

Ms. Hamilton has a long and successful track record in securities law and corporate finance matters. She has participated securities offerings and/or going public transactions ranging from less than $1MM to more than $300MM involving individual investors, banks and investment firms. Pursuant to an SEC Administrative Order, she has served as the Compliance Consultant in an SEC action to review and implement operational procedures and compliance of an SEC Registered Transfer Agent effecting transactions in publicly traded securities. She regularly reviews and drafts agreements for acquisitions, mergers, complex commercial sale of goods transactions, and other domestic and international transactions.

Ms. Hamilton is admitted to practice in the State of Florida, Washington D.C., and before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. She is a member of the Florida State Bar, American Bar Association, International Law Committee of the American Bar Association, the Business Law Committee of the American Bar Association, the Palm Beach Bar Association, and the International Bar Association. She attended the University of Miami, and received her J.D. from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may be unable to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

