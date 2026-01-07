Vocelli Pizza Announces Love Advertising as its New Marketing Agency of Record

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocelli Pizza, an Italian-inspired pizza chain known for its handcrafted pizzas and award-winning operations, announced today that it has awarded Houston-based Love Advertising as its new marketing agency of record.

"We are so excited to partner with Love Advertising," said Toni Bianco CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "Love brings a wealth of experience in the QSR sector and, more importantly, the pizza category."

Following a competitive review that included more than eight national, regional, and local agencies, Vocelli selected Love Advertising as the best fit for the company's next chapter, citing the agency's in-house creative, strategic, and integrated services.

Founded nearly 50 years ago by Brenda Love, Love Advertising is Houston's longest-running independent, full-service advertising agency known for raising the bar through thoughtful, high-impact work that delivers real business results. Built to hustle, the agency brings a hands-on, disciplined approach rooted in strong talent, creativity, and strategy, earning a reputation for helping brands stand out, evolve and grow.

"We're excited to work alongside Vocelli Pizza as it continues to grow across the U.S.," said Brenda Love, founder and principal of Love Advertising. "There's a lot of enthusiasm behind the brand, and we're proud to be a trusted partner in what's ahead."

As agency of record, Love Advertising will support Vocelli Pizza's continued growth through brand and creative development, reputation management + SEO, public relations, social and influencer campaigns, website support, and media planning and buying.

Vocelli Pizza is closing out another strong year marked by continued successful growth in nine U.S. States, positioning the brand for expansion into additional markets. Vocelli Pizza recently announced three restaurant openings planned for 2026, beginning with its fourth dine-in location in Dalton, Georgia, in January, followed by Rockville, Maryland, in February. In March, the brand will make its first-ever market entry into Houston, Texas, bringing its first regionalized menu with Halal products to the community. Vocelli's growth has been further supported by the successful launch of its new mobile APP in June 2025, powered by LOKE.

Bianco added, "Our new APP is an exciting loyalty APP which delivers a fun and easy way to order." The app is designed to improve the customer experience through ease of use and customized user-specific content. To prioritize a seamless, user-friendly experience for customers, the APP will feature a customized mobile and web interface, making it even easier for users to get their Vocelli favorites delivered to their door. Users will also notice more relevant and customized content, and rewards and promotions – another step the brand is taking to cater to unique customer needs.

To learn more about Vocelli Pizza, please visit vocellipizza.com.

About Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and has over 80 locations offering pizza and other Italian foods for carryout and delivery. Since opening its doors in 1988 and selling the first franchise in 1993, Vocelli Pizza has been a neighborhood staple for pizza lovers everywhere. The company has realized franchise growth from its award-winning product, low start-up costs and a national marketing program. Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages to qualified franchisees.

About Love Advertising

Founded more than 45 years ago by Brenda Love, Love Advertising is one of Houston's longest-running independent, full-service advertising agency. With a built-to-hustle mindset, the agency partners with local, regional and national brands to deliver best-in-class strategy and breakthrough work across creative, media, brand, digital, web development, strategy, public relations and social media. Love's impact has been widely recognized across the industry, earning the coveted global Jay Chiat Award along with year-over-year honors and best-in-show distinctions from the American Advertising Federation Addy Awards, American Marketing Association Crystal Awards, PRSA Excalibur Awards, Radio Mercury Awards, W3 Awards, Media Alliance Awards and more. As the advertising industry evolves, Love Advertising is poised to remain at the forefront, raising the bar and setting the standard for excellence. For more information and to see the agency's work in action, visit www.loveadv.com.

