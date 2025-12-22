Vocelli Pizza Delivers Holiday Cheer to nearly 400 Children at Jerome Bettis Foundation Toy Drive

Italian-inspired pizza chain provided more than 160 pizzas in support of the annual Holiday Toy Drive across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocelli Pizza, an Italian-inspired pizza chain known for its handcrafted pizzas and award-winning operations, proudly provided more than 160 pizzas to the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation's annual Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 20, helping bring smiles to nearly 400 children across Western Pennsylvania. The pizza delivery served as a warm holiday lunch across three Toy Drive locations, ensuring families and children could enjoy a comforting meal during the celebrations.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is a core value at Vocelli Pizza," said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "We're honored to support the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation and to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of children and families through this special event."

The annual Holiday Toy Drive, led by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Former Pittsburgh Steelers Football Player, Jerome Bettis and the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation, delivered gifts to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania and Joey Porter's Jasmine Nyree Campus. Volunteers loaded school buses filled with toys and personally delivered them to each stop, creating memorable moments for children and families alike.

"This is my absolute favorite day of the year," said Jerome Bettis, Founder, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion. "Seeing the excitement on these kids' faces reminds us why this work matters. It's about more than toys, it's about showing children that their community cares, that they are seen, and that they deserve joy, especially during the holidays."

Vocelli Pizza remains committed to supporting meaningful community initiatives and partnerships that create lasting impact. To learn more about Vocelli Pizza, please visit vocellipizza.com.

