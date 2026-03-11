Vocelli Pizza Expands Alabama Presence with New Valleydale Location

Shelby County restaurant opening in March marks the next step in multi-unit development across the Birmingham area

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocelli Pizza, an Italian-inspired pizza chain known for its handcrafted pizzas and award-winning operations, is opening a new location in Valleydale, Alabama, in March 2026 with franchisee Patrick Meglio. This location is Vocelli Pizza's second in the state and is part of the company's continued development across the greater Birmingham area.

The new delivery and carryout restaurant will serve the growing Shelby County corridor and provide a convenient neighborhood gathering place for residents of Hoover, Indian Springs and Pelham. Located near Publix along Valleydale Road, the restaurant reflects the increasing demand for the brand as Vocelli Pizza builds momentum in the region. The location will be at 5192 Caldwell Mill Rd. Valleydale, Alabama.

"We are excited to continue our expansion in Alabama with franchisee and longtime entrepreneur Patrick Meglio," said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "Patrick has done an incredible job with the University of Alabama at Birmingham location that opened in 2024, creating an engaging dining experience for students by working with organizations like Sodexo. His commitment to Vocelli Pizza and the community makes him a great partner as we grow."

The Valleydale restaurant will be the second of the five locations Meglio plans to develop across the greater Birmingham area in the coming years. In addition to owning multiple Vocelli Pizza franchises, Meglio is president of National Branded Concepts.

"I'm passionate about opening new businesses and excited to bring Vocelli Pizza to communities in Alabama," said Patrick Meglio, president of National Branded Concepts. "There are many opportunities for growth, and I look forward to expanding further while also connecting with other entrepreneurs interested in opening Vocelli franchises."

Meglio brings more than 36 years of franchising experience to the development effort. His Alabama strategy focuses on strategic multi-unit growth in Birmingham, recruiting experienced operators and building partnerships with qualified franchise investors.

The Valleydale opening is part of Vocelli Pizza's broader expansion strategy in 2026, which includes 11 new locations planned across the United States. The company will continue its growth with the opening of a new location in Katy, Texas in March, marking Vocelli Pizza's first entry into the Houston market. Additional openings include its 16th Maryland location in Rockville in March and its 17th location in Beltsville in April.

To learn more about Vocelli Pizza, please visit vocellipizza.com.

About Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and has over 80 locations offering pizza and other Italian foods for carryout and delivery. Since opening its doors in 1988 and selling the first franchise in 1993, Vocelli Pizza has been a neighborhood staple for pizza lovers everywhere. The company has realized franchise growth from its award-winning product, low start-up costs and a national marketing program. Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages to qualified franchisees.

Media Contact:

Jim Powers

[email protected]

SOURCE Vocelli Pizza