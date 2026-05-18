Vocelli Pizza Launches a New High Protein Pinsa Crust

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocelli Pizza is excited to announce the new product launch of imported Pinsa Romana Crust on May 18 2026, in all Vocelli locations.

"Our R&D team worked for over a year tasting various Pinsa crusts, but nothing compared to Di Marco's quality. As the inventors of Pinsa, Di Marco's is the best partner for Vocelli Pizza" said Toni Bianco CEO of Vocelli Pizza, "as we like to say, Italy invented pizza, Vocelli perfected it."

Pinsa Crusts - Di Marco

Pinsa crust is a hand-crafted high protein, easily digestible crust made with a specialized 72 hour fermented blend of wheat, rice and soy flours. It features an airy oval shape with a crispy exterior and soft interior which is low is sugar and fat.

Pinsa Romana was founded by Entrepreneur Corrado Di Marco, in 2001. Di Marco is also a proud partner of the Italian National Soccer teams including both men and women.

Vocelli kicked off the new campaign with on social media, highlighting the quality of the production in Rome. It leads into their heaviest marketed campaign year to date, launching the new crust on May 18.

"Pinsa is not just pizza. It is a specialty of its own, steeped in tradition and built for modern tastes", said Toni Bianco. "We believe this will remain on our menu for years to come."

Vocelli will feature a 1-Topping Pinsa Crust for $12 and 2 Pinsa Pack (1-Topping & Specialty) for $23.99. This will be available in store, and online for carryout and delivery.

To learn more about Vocelli Pizza, please visit vocellipizza.com.

About Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and has over 80 locations offering pizza and other Italian foods for carryout and delivery. The company has realized franchise growth from its award-winning product, low start-up costs and a national marketing program. Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages to qualified franchisees.

Media Contact:

Jim Powers

[email protected]

SOURCE Vocelli Pizza