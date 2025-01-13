Vocelli Pizza Rings In The New Year With Their New Stuffed Crust Pizza

Vocelli Pizza announced the launch of its new Stuffed Crust Pizza. Post this

"How do you make a classic even better? That is the question we continuously ask ourselves," said Toni Bianco, CEO at Vocelli. "Our chefs were challenged with crafting a pizza that delivered on indulgence and innovation while holding true to our high-quality, authentic Italian commitment —and they nailed it with this one."

Vocelli's award-winning pizza starts with their signature dough mixed with extra virgin olive oil and hand-tossed for each order. This pizza's Stuffed Crust is loaded with mozzarella cheese, then topped with the Vocelli's sought-after private-label pizza sauce and finished with a sprinkle of more (yes, more) mozzarella cheese. Customers can choose from market-fresh toppings, including ripe red tomatoes, crisp red onions, flavorful Italian sausage and its signature cup and crisp pepperoni, to customize their pizza to perfection.

The new Stuffed Crust, limited time offer, will be available across all Vocelli Pizza locations, starting at just $14.99 for a Large 1-Topping Pizza.

Vocelli Pizza is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and has over 77 East Coast locations offering pizza and other Italian foods for carry out and delivery. The company has realized franchise growth from its award-winning product, low start-up costs and a national marketing program. Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages to qualified franchisees.

