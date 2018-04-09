Vodacom Earns Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award for Its Narrow-band IoT Technology Deployment

"Vodacom, through strategic acquisitions and a well-developed growth implementation strategy, has become an end-to-end provider of IoT services in the Africa market," said Lehlohonolo Mokenela, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst.

Vodacom deployed NB-IoT technology to support more IoT use cases where devices will consume less power, operate at a lower cost per unit, allowing a large number of devices and services to connect simultaneously. Frost & Sullivan expects the company's use of NB-IoT networks to have a tremendous impact on the continent's connectivity over time. The NB-IoT network improves outdoor and indoor connectivity, acts as a new virtual layer of signals, and reaches remote areas due to its deep penetration. NB-IoT technology leverages existing mobile network infrastructure delivering ubiquitous coverage and maintains the core security features of GSM networks.

Deon Liebenberg, Managing Executive for the Internet of Things at Vodacom says: "The Internet of Things is a key strategic growth area for Vodacom and we continue to invest in the development of Africa's IoT ecosystem, where our strategy extends beyond network and into platform and outcomes. We are pleased to have been acknowledged as a leader in this industry by Frost & Sullivan and we are working hard to remain at the forefront of IoT innovation in Africa."

Further to the NB-IoT deployment, Vodacom is a significant participant in the platform economy, which is a business model that creates value by facilitating political, financial, and social interactions through digital platforms. As one of the continent's largest telecommunications providers, Vodacom uses a "connect, collect, analyze, and action" framework to research and develop IoT capability and infrastructure in the region. This framework aims to connect all possible devices for effective organizational data collection and analysis. The company is taking a leading role in the regional advancement of IoT-enabled services coexisting with current processes by not just connecting devices, things, and services, but also by creating customer value through assisting clients in digitizing their businesses and enabling them to act accordingly to the provided data-based insights.

"Vodacom continues to grow its presence in the Africa digital industry, growing its business use cases by expanding the applicable reach of its innovative technology and leveraging its position as a major player in the Africa telecommunications landscape," said Mokenela.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a solution with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Vodacom

Vodacom is a leading African communications company providing a wide range of communication services, including mobile voice, messaging, data, financial and converged services to more than 73.6 million customers. From its South African roots it has grown its mobile network business to include operations in Tanzania, the DRC, Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya. Through Vodacom Business Africa (VBA) it offers business managed services to enterprises in 32 countries. Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

