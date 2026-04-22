Vodafone Business Launch New AI and Cybersecurity Solutions to Accelerate Small Business Digital Transformation in Partnership with Google Cloud

New managed security and AI concierge services mark the latest milestone in $1billion strategic partnership

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Today Vodafone Business and Google Cloud announce an expansion of their strategic partnership with two new solutions to equip small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with advanced cybersecurity and agentic AI.

Next-generation managed detection and response (MDR)

Vodafone Business is launching a new managed detection and response (MDR) service enabled by Google Security Operations. It will enhance protection for customers from increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyber threats.

The solution brings together Google's global security analytics and AI-driven threat intelligence, alongside Vodafone's expertise in serving the SMB market across Europe, allowing businesses to identify and mitigate threats in real-time. The service is scheduled for an inaugural launch in Germany – adhering to the region's stringent data protection standards – before rolling out across additional European markets later this year.

Vodafone Business AI Concierge built with Gemini

Vodafone is also introducing Vodafone Business AI Concierge with Google Gemini – the first in a suite of planned agentic AI solutions. Built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Gemini models, AI Concierge is a multi-modal, AI agent, including voice and data, designed to operate autonomously within a business environment.

AI Concierge leverages Vodafone's low-latency connectivity to engage naturally with customers, answer inquiries, and book appointments. By handling these critical but repetitive tasks, the solution – which will be available in Germany and Greece – ensures SMBs never miss a lead, even outside of standard business hours – allowing owners to focus on higher-value growth activities.

"Vodafone Business is helping millions of SMBs unlock the power of AI without the complexity or risk," said Fanan Henriques, Vodafone Business Product and International Business Director. "By combining our network and support with Google Cloud's AI expertise, we're making advanced, secure AI practical for everyday business use – starting with innovations like AI Concierge, one of the first telephony integrations with Gemini."

"Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy, yet they are often the most underserved when it comes to cutting-edge tech," said Oliver Parker, vice president, global generative AI, Google Cloud. "Together with Vodafone Business, we are changing that. By combining our Gemini models and enterprise-grade security expertise with Vodafone's deep connectivity and customer reach, we are giving SMBs the tools they need to stay protected and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

The announcement is a key milestone in the landmark $1 billion, ten-year strategic partnership signed between the two companies in October 2024. The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for millions of customers by combining Vodafone's extensive European and African reach with Google Cloud's industry-leading AI and security platforms.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We serve over 360 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems – the backbone of the internet – and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world's largest IoT platforms, with over 230 million connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 94 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud