Vohra Wound Physicians Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026

The recognition reflects Vohra Wound Physicians' investment in employee autonomy and unmatched work-life balance.

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vohra Wound Physicians, the nation's thought leader, bringing advanced wound care to nursing home patients, has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026 — an annual recognition of the U.S. health care employers whose workforce signals, employee voice, and ethical practice set them apart.

Vohra Named to America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026

Newsweek developed the list in partnership with Plant-A Insights and Aniline, an HR analytics firm. The research team analyzed more than 1.3 million verified employee reviews and scored every company across six pillars: workplace culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career development, ethical conduct, and employee well-being. Vohra Wound Physicians' employees described a workplace they were proud of across every pillar, earning the company a place on the 2026 list.

"I am incredibly proud that our organization has been recognized by Newsweek as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare in the USA. This honor belongs to every physician, nurse, and administrative professional who cares for our patients with unwavering dedication. We will continue investing in people, processes, and innovation to deliver exceptional wound care and compassionate, patient-centered outcomes. Together, we set the standard for excellence and create a workplace where everyone can thrive."

— Peter Winn, CEO, Vohra Wound Physicians

"In a landscape where healthcare professionals are increasingly prone to burnout, the organizations that prioritize their people are the ones that will ultimately redefine patient care. Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Healthcare 2026 highlights the employers who understand that a thriving workforce is the heartbeat of a successful institution. By rigorously analyzing data through the lens of those on the front lines, we aim to provide a roadmap for employees seeking fulfillment and a gold standard for employers striving to build cultures of belonging, excellence, and long-term growth."

— Jennifer Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek

About Vohra Wound Physicians

More than 8,000 skilled nursing facilities have partnered with Vohra Wound Physicians to bring advanced wound care to the bedside. We recruit and train top physicians and advanced practice providers, supporting them with the innovative infrastructure they deserve and depend on.

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SOURCE Vohra Wound Physicians Management, LLC