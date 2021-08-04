Voices Rebrands as Creative Services Marketplace to Help Freelancers and Brands Excel in the Growing Freelance Economy

This expansion of services is a direct response to the tremendous shifts in the gig economy—both currently and pre-pandemic—and will help freelance talent and brands alike excel in a working world that is becoming increasingly freelance -focused. This will spell out positive impacts for brands and buyers moving forward.

"Since initially launching Voices as a voice over marketplace to connect brands with the talent they need, we've observed our clients have needs that go beyond voice over," says David Ciccarelli , Founder and CEO of Voices. "We saw a consistent need for talent who are able to translate scripts into other languages, edit and refine the audio files, and compose, record, and deliver music. We've invited skilled translators, audio producers, and musicians to our platform so the additional skills clients often need to complete their projects are all conveniently available in one place. The future of work is freelance, and there's never been a better time to use a freelancing marketplace to meet your project needs."

With more than 70,000 translators, 31,000 audio producers, and 23,000 musicians newly offering their expert services through the Voices marketplace, it is now even easier to complete creative projects quickly and safely.

Freelancers on the Voices platform are able to showcase a portfolio of their work on their profiles. To make it easy for buyers to identify the right fit for their needs, profiles are searchable by keyword, location, and rating. Buyers can either invite an individual freelancer to reply to a job or post a job to the marketplace for free, allowing freelancers to reply with a proposal including a sample of their work, a quote, and what's included in the quote.

Payment and delivery of finished creative work also happens on the Voices platform using its proprietary payment protection service, SurePay™ , which has been used by tens of thousands of clients to successfully complete hundreds of thousands of jobs.

To see all the categories and skills available, please visit: https://www.voices.com/hire

