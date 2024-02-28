Volante Technologies' Deepak Gupta appointed to the U.S. Faster Payments Council Board Advisory Group

Gupta's participation will help shape the future of faster payments and drive advancements that benefit consumers, businesses, and the entire U.S. payments ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in payments as a service, today announced the appointment of Deepak Gupta, EVP Product, Engineering & Services at Volante, to the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) 2023-2024 Board Advisory Group.

With over three decades as a senior technology executive, Gupta will work alongside other industry leaders and fellow board advisors to help shape the future of U.S. faster payments and guide the FPC in its mission to facilitate secure, efficient, and ubiquitous faster payments in the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deepak Gupta to the FPC's Board Advisory Group," said Reed Luhtanen, Executive Director, FPC. "A common vision unites the Board Advisory Group for the future of faster payments, and we deeply appreciate Deepak and Volante's unwavering dedication to advancing the FPC's mission."

Luhtanen continued, "According to our 2023 Faster Payments Barometer survey, 78% of financial institutions say faster payments are necessary for their organization. As faster payments pick up speed, it is incumbent upon us as both an industry and an organization to steadfastly drive adoption and elevate the inherent value of faster payments for the benefit of all."

"Faster payments are at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry," said Deepak Gupta, EVP Product, Engineering & Services, Volante Technologies. "The Barometer reveals that the number one challenge of financial institutions in adopting faster payments is lack of ubiquity and interoperability, making it tough for them to transition to true 24x7 operation and generate ROI from their payments modernization investments."

"Having partnered with banks of various sizes to introduce faster payment services in the cloud over The Clearing House RTP® and FedNow® networks, I look forward to lending my perspectives and experiences," he continued.

Check out the latest Faster Payments Barometer for more information on today's faster payments perceptions, trends, and practices.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily, so customers can focus on growing their business, not managing their technology. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's solutions power four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 66% of U.S. commercial deposits. Learn more at volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

About the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC):

The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) is a membership-based organization that works to enable faster payments ubiquity by facilitating collaboration among payments industry stakeholders. The FPC is focused on supporting and accelerating the adoption of safe, efficient, and ubiquitous faster payments in the United States.

