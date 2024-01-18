Volante Technologies survey: faster payments top priority for U.S. banks

News provided by

Volante Technologies, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Annual mid-tier bank payments modernization report also reveals real-time and instant payment modernization is driving increased adoption of payments as a service (PaaS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in payments as a service, today issued the results from its third annual mid-tier bank payments modernization report. The report shows high interest and enthusiasm for faster payment networks, with 78% of U.S. financial businesses saying it is a "must-have" for their organization.

Volante customers share this sentiment. Several banks already use the Volante PaaS platform for The Clearing House RTP® (TCH RTP) or FedNow® Instant Payments Service or are about to certify on these networks. 

Erika Bauman, Director, Commercial Banking & Payments Practice, Datos Insights, said, "The interest in real-time payments and the impressive adoption rate of real-time payment usage across the networks underline a transformative shift in the payments ecosystem. Once seen as a nice-to-have, 24x7 real-time payments experiences are increasingly a core requirement for consumers and businesses."

With the FedNow Service launch in July 2023, most institutions have firm FedNow plans, with a 50% year-over-year uptick in respondents who said they plan to connect within the year or sooner. More than a quarter of those planning to connect to TCH RTP Network expect to do so within the following year. Connecting to either network or both is the top modernization priority across all asset tiers.

Replacing legacy wire payment processing systems ranked second in modernization priority, likely due to the Federal Reserve's rapid approaching deadline for institutions to adopt the global ISO 20022 messaging standard by March 2025. In the ACH realm, respondents were less focused on system replacement, but one-third of institutions identified rising ACH volumes as their biggest challenge, with reporting and fraud as associated problem areas.

The report also highlights the growth of cloud and PaaS. Today, PaaS is on track to displace bank data centers as the preferred method for payment processing. Half of all mid-tier institutions are either already using or implementing it, a significant increase from only 11% in 2021. This is not a surprise since ubiquity and cost remain top challenges. In fact, 92% see payment system interoperability as a top issue, consistent over the four annual surveys.

"With a renewed focus on deposit protection and customer retention, financial businesses now realize that providing superior payments services, specifically instant and real-time payments, provides an ideal way to meet their customers' shifting needs," said Deepak Gupta, EVP Product, Engineering, and Services, Volante Technologies.

"Furthermore, the industry is converging on PaaS as the fastest, lowest-risk way to achieve payments modernization. As a result, it is an efficient and effective way for our customers to extract meaningful value from technology," he continued.

The annual mid-tier bank payments modernization survey report is based on data collected throughout 2023. It offers invaluable insights into the evolving payments landscape among U.S. mid-tier banks and credit unions with assets between $1B to $50B. The data encompasses responses from diverse payment professionals, from business and technology executives to front-line systems operators.

For more insights, read the full report. 

About Volante Technologies    

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily, so customers can focus on growing their business, not managing their technology. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's solutions power four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 66 percent of U.S. commercial deposits.  Learn more at volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.  

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Volante Technologies enhances Volante Experience to support the digital transformation needs of financial institutions

Volante Technologies enhances Volante Experience to support the digital transformation needs of financial institutions

Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments modernization, today announced the general availability of the latest version of the...
Volante Technologies recauda 66 millones de dólares en una ronda de inversión estratégica liderada por Sixth Street Growth

Volante Technologies recauda 66 millones de dólares en una ronda de inversión estratégica liderada por Sixth Street Growth

Volante Technologies, líder mundial en modernización de pagos en la nube, ha anunciado hoy que ha conseguido 66 millones de dólares en financiación...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.